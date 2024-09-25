Laredo Sector Border Patrol commences the Youth of the Month program for the 2024-2025 school year
LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol initiates the Laredo Sector Border Patrol Youth of the Month program for the 2024-2025 school year. The program is designed to honor and promote academic excellence throughout the area high schools in Laredo.
On September 24, Laredo Sector Border Patrol and community program partners honored the 11 seniors selected from Laredo area high schools with the distinguished Laredo Sector Border Patrol Youth of the Month award. The honorees were announced during a ceremony at United High School.
Guest speakers, Attorney at Law Guillermo Del Barrio and Hebbronville Station, Patrol Agent in Charge Juan Lara, spoke about the significance of the Youth of the Month award and the unwavering academic dedication necessary to be selected to receive this prestigious award.
