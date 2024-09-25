Colossal Properties Unveils Latest Luxury Residential Property Lists for $26M in Brentwood

Aerial photo Phillip Braunstein Developer Tigertail exterior BEEPLE Kinetic Sculpture

Colossal Properties lists a $26M Brentwood estate featuring luxury amenities, and an installation of AI-generated sculpture by Beeple

This property is the culmination of years of planning and design, combining modern luxury with cutting-edge technology, embodying sophistication while pushing the boundaries of art and architecture.” — Phillip Braunstein

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Colossal Properties, led by developer Phillip Braunstein, proudly announces the completion of its latest luxury development at 1104 Tigertail Road, a 14,400-square-foot masterpiece nestled in the Crestwood Hills neighborhood of Brentwood. The property, which took over five years to develop, has officially hit the market with a listing price of $25.9 million.This exclusive two-story home, perched high above Sunset Boulevard, offers sweeping views of the Getty Center and is meticulously designed with high-end finishes, including custom millwork, wood paneling, and extensive use of marble and stone.The property features six bedrooms, ten bathrooms, and a wide range of luxurious amenities. Highlights include a herringbone stone motor court, a four-car garage, an elevator, a state-of-the-art infinity pool, a private sauna, a theater, a gym, and a climate-controlled wine room."The permitting process and construction took longer than anticipated, but the results speak for themselves," said Braunstein. "This property defines modern luxury in one of L.A.'s most coveted enclaves."Adding to its unique appeal is a custom AI-generated sculpture by the renowned digital artist Beeple (Mike Winkelmann), marking his first-ever residential project. The piece stands as a testament to the home’s forward-thinking design, combining traditional luxury with cutting-edge art.The listing is handled by Bond Street Partners’ David Parnes, who co-founded the team at Carolwood Estates. Parnes remarked that the timing of this listing aligns perfectly with the resurgence of the L.A. luxury market, following a summer slowdown. "We are seeing strong momentum with pent-up demand and limited inventory," Parnes said. "The sentiment is back, and buyers are ready to move."For further information or to schedule a private viewing of this Brentwood estate, contact David Parnes at Bond Street Partners, Carolwood Estates.About Colossal Properties: Colossal Properties, founded by Phillip Braunstein, is a leading real estate development company specializing in high-end residential projects throughout Los Angeles. Known for their attention to detail and innovative designs, Colossal Properties continues to set the standard for luxury living.

