Exploring the Impact of Cultural Beliefs on Love and Wellbeing Across Global Communities

Claremont, California, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Saida Heshmati of Claremont Graduate University Secures $1.7 Million Grant for Groundbreaking Cross-Cultural Study on Love

Claremont Graduate University is thrilled to announce that Dr. Saida Heshmati, Assistant Professor of Psychology within the Division of Behavioral and Organizational Sciences, has been awarded a significant grant by The John Templeton Foundation. The $1.7 million funding will support a five-year project titled "Embracing Love Across Cultures: Decoding Cultural Beliefs on Love and Their Impact on Wellbeing."

Exploring Love Across Cultures

Dr. Heshmati's research focuses on the cultural beliefs surrounding love in everyday life, an area that has profound implications for intercultural understanding, empathy, and inclusivity. This new project will extend her prior work by conducting a cross-cultural study across six diverse nations, aiming to uncover how love is perceived and experienced in various cultural contexts.

A Comprehensive and Transdisciplinary Approach

The research will utilize a sequential exploratory mixed methods approach, integrating qualitative research methodologies with advanced quantitative analytical tools embedded in the Cultural Consensus Theory. The study’s key objectives are:

1. To understand how beliefs about love are shaped by cultural values, norms, and religious practices.

2. To identify universal elements of love that bridge cultures and connect people on a global scale.

3. To examine the link between cultural beliefs about love and overall wellbeing.

This ambitious project is poised to provide a deeper understanding of the diverse ways love is expressed and experienced across different societies, contributing to a more inclusive and empathetic global community.

Impact and Future Directions

The findings from this research are expected to lead to a series of scientific papers, conference presentations, and the development of an interactive online platform at heshmatiwellbeinglab.com. This platform will offer access to a wealth of cultural insights on love, fostering interdisciplinary collaborations and making the research accessible to a broader audience.

Moreover, the insights gained from this project could have far-reaching implications, influencing public policy, educational programs, and community initiatives designed to promote social cohesion in multicultural societies.

A Vision for Inclusivity and Empathy

"This project is about more than just academic exploration," said Dr. Heshmati. "It’s about fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation of the diverse expressions of love that exist around the world. By recognizing these differences, we can build more inclusive and cohesive communities."

Join the Conversation

As this research progresses, Claremont Graduate University invites scholars, practitioners, and the global community to engage with the project through the upcoming interactive platform. This resource will offer a space to explore and contribute to the growing body of knowledge on love across cultures, helping to create a more inclusive world.

