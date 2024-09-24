Botzbrain Launches Fiona, a New AI Assistant that Revolutionizes Task Management for Businesses and Personal Use While Enhancing Daily Interactions

Montreal-based Botzbrain introduces Fiona, an AI assistant that adapts to user preferences and optimizes productivity across professional and personal environments

MONTREAL, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Botzbrain, a leading Canadian startup specializing in artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, is excited to announce the release of its latest product, Fiona, a conversational AI assistant . Designed by a talented team in Montreal and spearheaded by entrepreneur Michel Kodjo, Fiona is set to transform the way businesses and individuals interact with technology.







Fiona Logo

Fiona is an advanced AI assistant that enables natural, human-like conversations. Unlike ordinary voice assistants, Fiona integrates seamlessly with a multitude of software and data sources, enhancing productivity by automating tasks and providing real-time insights. This technology is designed to be intuitive and personalized, adapting to the unique needs of each user.

Fiona offers a wide array of capabilities designed to improve both personal and professional efficiency. Users can command Fiona through voice, allowing for a natural and intuitive interaction where the AI listens, understands, and precisely executes tasks, thereby transforming how users engage with daily activities. Additionally, Fiona supports text-based commands and responses, maintaining functionality across different auditory environments, from quiet offices to noisy public spaces.





It integrates with a variety of applications such as Microsoft Teams, Asana, Slack, Zoom, Calendly, Google Contacts, Google Meet, Gmail, WhatsApp, SMS Message Sender and more, enhancing productivity by coordinating tasks across these platforms without the need for manual intervention. Moreover, Fiona's API integration spans across CRM and ERP systems among others, providing advanced automation and efficient data management tailored to diverse industry needs.

Fiona's automates repetitive tasks and sets reminders, allowing users to concentrate on more critical aspects of their work. Leveraging APIs for weather, Google services, Microsoft services, and more, Fiona delivers real-time information vital for planning and decision-making and can perform internet research, summarizing queries with relevant images and links.

Designed for versatility, Fiona can be integrated into various environments including offices, restaurants, schools and universities, hospitals, hotels, and more. With its ability to connect with various APIs, Fiona allows developers to integrate their own software applications, which can be made available exclusively to their organization or offered on the Fiona Apps Marketplace, where they can be priced and monetized.





The architecture of Fiona allows for extensive customization and scalability, enabling it to meet specific user and industry needs and to grow alongside businesses. It engages in natural, human-like conversations, thanks to sophisticated AI algorithms, making interactions more engaging and effective. Botzbrain Inc. remains committed to continuously enhancing Fiona, which is supported by a dedicated team that ensures users have a smooth and uninterrupted experience.

Fiona is designed to enhance daily interactions with technology, both in professional and personal settings. As a sophisticated AI assistant, Fiona integrates seamlessly into environments, offering practical support and intuitive features tailored to the diverse needs of users.

About Botzbrain:

Botzbrain is a leader in AI development and is committed to integrating advanced technology with practical applications for everyday use. Founded by Michel Kodjo, Botzbrain continues to improve the way businesses and individuals engage with AI.

