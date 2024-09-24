Mastering New Construction Marketing for Real Estate Agents: Three-Day Intensive Training in Downtown Tampa

Riverview, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riverview, Florida -

The Iconic Agent™, a leader in real estate marketing and new construction lead generation, is set to host another exclusive quarterly three-day intensive workshop for real estate agents in Downtown Tampa on October 23 – 25, 2024. This event aims to empower agents with the knowledge and tools necessary to dominate their local new construction market, a segment that has proven resilient to recent NAR Commission Lawsuits, Inventory Shortages, and high Interest rate challenges in the real estate industry.

The last event Greene and Crawford, founders of The Iconic Agent™, hosted was a 2 day event on July 18 & 19th, 2024.

"Our last event was a phenomenal success… from the attendees, the views of the city, the food, the knowledge transfer, and now transformative results attendees are getting. After careful consideration Nate and I decided to pack in more value and add an extra day with some really cool bonus goodies and the attendance of a major developer on day 1 who will share tips with our real estate agent attendees," states Greene.

The October event will guide attendees through a comprehensive step-by-step process, revealing strategies that have already helped Iconic Agent clients generate over $400 million in additional new construction sales since 2020. Participants will learn how to identify high-potential new construction projects, the importance build strong relationships with on-site sales agents and developers, and creating effective new construction marketing campaigns to attract leads and convert buyers.

Event Highlights:

Dates: October 23-25, 2024

Location: Downtown Tampa (40 stories above the city)

Schedule: 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM with evening homework as needed

Amenities: Catered gourmet breakfast and lunch

Attendees: 15 like-minded real estate agents from various states and brokerages across the US (only 11 spots left at the time this was written).

Special Features: Celebration happy hour on Friday night + Major Developer Representation and Top-Producer Panel on the last day.

Damon Greene, co-founder of The Iconic Agent™, emphasizes the potential career transformation for attendees of this training: "The strategies we'll be sharing have consistently delivered outstanding results for our clients. We've seen agents go from struggling with traditional resale properties to closing millions in additional new construction deals. This event is designed to ensure that every attendee leaves with a fundamental understanding of marketing, a fully set up marketing and lead generation campaign, and a clear action plan to get there."

Nathaniel Crawford, co-founder of The Iconic Agent™, adds, "Our goal is to teach real estate agents the fundamentals of marketing. When they know how to market effectively, they will never go hungry and can essentially write their own checks. This training will equip them with the skills to thrive in any market condition anywhere in the country."

Why New Construction: The current real estate market is being disrupted and bringing challenges, from high interest rates to inventory shortages and the ongoing NAR commission lawsuit. New construction offers a potential solution to these issues in many markets. Unlike traditional resale properties, new construction homes can come with impressive builder incentives (that resales can't compete with), more stable commissions (In most markets some developers are paying higher than 3% commission), and greater inventory availability. According to recent statistics from the U.S. Census Bureau and HUD, the seasonally adjusted rate of building permits in May 2024 was 1,386,000, with 949,000 for single-family residential construction. Although this is a 2.9% decrease from April 2024 and a 9.5% decrease from May 2023, housing starts are forecasted to increase in 2025.

"Despite the recent dip in builder confidence, the forecasted increase in single-family housing starts for 2025 indicates that the market is poised for a strong recovery. By attending this event, agents will be equipped with the tools and knowledge to not only navigate current challenges but also to capitalize on the imminent opportunities," mentioned Crawford.

Key Training Topics for the October New Construction Marketing Mastery Intensive are:

Identifying High-Potential New Construction Projects: Real estate agents will discover how to spot new construction opportunities in their market that the competing agents, teams and brokerages aren't aware of.

The Glue That Holds It All Together -- Building Relationships: Agents will learn techniques for establishing strong partnerships with clients, on-site sales agents and developers and how to become the on-site reps outside go-to agent.

Effective New Construction Marketing and Lead Generation Strategies: Attendees will discover step-by-step how to create high-converting new construction marketing and lead generation campaigns with over the shoulder assistance from Greene, Crawford and The Iconic Agent™ team.

Becoming the Most Memorable Real Estate Agent To Prospects and Clients: Real estate agents will learn how to utilize artificial intelligence and automation to increase conversations, get more referrals, and make more sales becoming the top of mind agent prospects think of when needing real estate.

Participants will also undergo four pre-work sessions including a highly effective goal mapping process, and a new home buyer demand training before the event, ensuring they arrive with a clear vision and are ready for success.

According to Greene and Crawford, these sessions have already started transforming prior attendees' businesses, setting a strong foundation for the upcoming October training.

One prior attendee shared their excitement: "I've been in real estate for years and have seen many training programs, but this one was a game-changer. The pre-event goal mapping gave me new insights and I'm eager to continue implementing what I've learned at the July event in Tampa."

This event is an opportunity for dedicated real estate agents, teams, and brokers to revolutionize their real estate careers. With proven strategies, hands-on assistance, comprehensive training, support and attendance from major a major developer, as well as new construction startup partnerships, this event will provide everything real estate agents need to succeed in the new construction market.

For More Information and Registration: Visit https://theiconicagent.com/ncmmintensiveworkshop/ to learn more and secure a spot.

Damon Greene established The Iconic Agent™ in 2017. Greene's mission was to teach real estate professionals digital marketing and new techniques to acquire clients. Clients have seen tremendous success and learned what is possible for their careers since then, and many have gone on to become top producers.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UIav4NoZnBs

Greene and Crawford have helped hundreds of clients earn over $400 million in additional new construction, and luxury new construction, sales since 2020. Their passion is helping real estate agents win and see their full potential. The Iconic Agent™ Offers a suite of products to help agents generate more new construction and luxury new construction leads. They offer The New Construction Marketing Podcast for Real Estate Agents, the New Construction Buyer Attraction Playbook for the do-it-yourselfers, and New Construction Marketing Mastery Intensive for real estate agents that want more support, access to their team, top-tier resources, and community backing. For more information about The Iconic Agent™ visit https://www.theiconicagent.com

