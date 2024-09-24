M2 Compliance Proudly Sponsors the 18th Annual Jewish Law Symposium

Fort Lauderdale, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M2 Compliance (“M2”), a global leader in regulatory compliance and SEC filing solutions, is honored to sponsor the prestigious 18th Annual Jewish Law Symposium, scheduled for September 26, 2024, at Birchwood Manor in Whippany, NJ.



This year’s symposium will explore “The Ethics of War and Peace”, delving into pressing legal and ethical challenges drawn from both modern and ancient texts. The event will feature Alyza D. Lewin, Esq., President of the Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law, as the keynote speaker. Additionally, a compelling panel discussion will be hosted, featuring esteemed figures such as Dov Ben-Shimon, Executive Vice President & CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater MetroWest, Russell G. Pearce, Professor of Legal Ethics, Morality, & Religion at Fordham University School of Law, and Rabbi Shlomo Yaffe, Internationally Acclaimed Scholar, Author & Lecturer.

As a corporate sponsor, M2 Compliance is committed to supporting initiatives that align with our core values of integrity and community engagement. M2 Compliance’s sponsorship is a reflection of our ongoing dedication to fostering thought leadership and collaboration within the legal industry.

M2 Compliance’s UNLIMITED SEC Filings Program

M2’s UNLIMITED SEC FILINGS program has reshaped the landscape of SEC compliance by providing unlimited, full-service EDGAR & iXBRL filing solutions for one annual fixed rate. Our program gives clients complete freedom and flexibility, ensuring their filing needs are met efficiently without the burden of unpredictable costs. What truly sets us apart is our unwavering commitment to providing unparalleled service at the most competitive rates in the industry, making us a trusted partner in your compliance journey. Clients that join M2 stay because the service is outstanding, and the pricing/product offered is unbeatable.

About M2 Compliance:

M2 Compliance has been serving the financial and legal industries for over 14 years and is recognized as the 4th largest SEC filing agency worldwide. Our innovative UNLIMITED SEC FILINGS program has revolutionized the industry by offering fixed-rate pricing, allowing clients to eliminate overage fees. As the fourth largest filing agency globally, we are proud to maintain a 99% client retention rate, driven by our ability to provide cost-effective solutions with faster turnaround times. Our clients trust M2 to meet their compliance needs 24/7, and our commitment to excellence keeps them with us year after year.

