Attorney General Bird Leads Coalition Supporting Victims of Hamas Terrorism

DES MOINES—Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird today co-led a 22-state coalition in supporting a lawsuit by survivors and families of Americans who were murdered in the Hamas terror massacre on October 7—the worst slaughter of Jews since the Holocaust. The lawsuit challenges American Muslims for Palestine (AMP) and the National Students for Justice in Palestine (NSJP) for providing support to the Hamas terrorist organization.

AMP, NSJP, and their predecessor organizations, such as the Holy Land Foundation (HLF), have a long history of supporting terrorists. After HLF and its board members were convicted for supporting terrorists, leaders from the group went on to found AMP, which is now suspected of the same. Hamas’s charter explicitly calls for its supporters to act as a propaganda machine and recruitment mechanism. NSJP responded to Hamas calls to rally in the wake of October 7 by releasing a “Day of Resistance Toolkit” that the lawsuit explains instructs members on how to continue their support for Hamas. Hamas has even adopted NSJP’s messaging and thanked its foot soldiers in the group for their work.

“Any organization caught doing Hamas’s bidding must be held accountable,” said Attorney General Bird. “And while no amount of money will ever bring these families their loved ones back, it is a step in the right direction by providing relief to victims and ensuring justice is served. I stand with the survivors and families whose loved ones were murdered on October 7. Victims of terrorism deserve to make their case in court.”

It is a violation of federal and many state laws to knowingly provide material support to terrorists. Federal law also allows those affected by terrorist attacks to seek civil damages from supporters of terrorism. The victims and families of those struck by terror on October 7 are suing under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

Last year, Attorney General Bird put certain media outlets on notice after reports surfaced that those outlets were paying journalists with ties to terrorist organizations. Attorney General Bird also called on Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas to remove foreign student visa holders who have shown support for terrorist organizations.

Iowa co-led the amicus brief with Virginia. They were joined by Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and West Virginia.

Read the amicus brief here.

###

For More Information:

Alyssa Brouillet | Press Secretary

515-823-9112

alyssa.brouillet@ag.iowa.gov