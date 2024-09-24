California Department of Justice Releases Report on Officer-Involved Shooting of Guillermo Huerta



OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta, pursuant to Assembly Bill 1506 (AB 1506), today released a report on Guillermo Huerta’s death from an officer-involved shooting in Bakersfield, California, on March 18, 2023. The incident involved officers from the Bakersfield Police Department (BPD). The report is part of the California Department of Justice's (DOJ) ongoing efforts to provide transparency and accountability in law enforcement practices. The report provides a detailed analysis of the incident and outlines DOJ's findings. After a thorough investigation, DOJ concluded that criminal charges were not appropriate in this case.

“We hope this report brings a sense of assurance to our community,” said Attorney General Bonta. “The California Department of Justice remains steadfast in our commitment to working together with all law enforcement partners to ensure an unbiased, transparent, and accountable legal system for every resident of California. We acknowledge that this incident posed challenges for all parties involved, including Mr. Huerta’s family, law enforcement, and the community.”

On March 18, 2023, BPD responded to a call regarding an individual with a knife in the City of Bakersfield. When BPD arrived, Mr. Huerta ran at the officer while holding what appeared to be a knife, and the officer shot and killed Mr. Huerta. After Mr. Huerta fell, it was discovered that the weapon he held in his hand was a screwdriver.

Under AB 1506, which requires DOJ to investigate all incidents of officer-involved shootings resulting in the death of an unarmed civilian in the state, DOJ conducted a thorough investigation into this incident and concluded that the evidence does not show, beyond a reasonable doubt, that the officer involved acted without the intent to defend himself and others from what he reasonably believed to be imminent death or serious bodily injury. Therefore, there is insufficient evidence to support a criminal prosecution of the officer. As such, no further action will be taken in this case.

A copy of the report can be found here.