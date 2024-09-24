DR. JOHAN ZWAAN’S HISTORICAL NON-FICTION BOOK TO SHOWCASE AT BOOK EVENTS IN FRANKFURT AND GERMANY

WWII + VI: A Kid's Memories of War and Postwar

Ophthalmologist and medical researcher, Dr. Johan Zwaan presents “WWII + VI” at the Frankfurt Book Fair and The Word On The Street Toronto.

ETOBICOKE, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Johan Zwaan, known for his contributions to ophthalmology and a distinguished career in medical research, is thrilled to present his published memoir, “WWII + VI: A Kid's Memories of War and Postwar”, at two prominent literary events this September and October.Following its successful debut earlier this year at the Inks and Bindings booth during the LA Times Festival of Books, this will be the first time Dr. Zwaan’s memoir is showcased at The Maple Staple Bookstore’s booth at both the 76th Frankfurt Book Fair and The Word On The Street’s 35th Annual Festival.“WWII + VI: A Kid's Memories of War and Postwar”, republished in 2022, provides a compelling account of Dr. Zwaan’s childhood experiences during and after the Nazi occupation of Holland. The memoir, categorized as historical nonfiction, offers readers a poignant reflection on wartime courage and resilience through the eyes of a young boy. The book vividly recounts the harrowing events of D-Day and the impact of the war on Dr. Zwaan’s formative years.Dr. Zwaan’s memoir will be featured at The Word On The Street Toronto Book and Magazine Festival in Queen’s Park Circle, Toronto, happening on September 28 and 29, 2024. Celebrated as a premier event for Canadian literature and literacy, the festival features engaging author readings, a vibrant book marketplace with over 100 exhibitors, and various literary activities. Visitors can find The Maple Staple Bookstore’s booth in Zone B, near Stage B, where Dr. Zwaan’s memoir will be prominently displayed.Shortly after, the book will make its mark at the 76th Frankfurt Book Fair, the largest and most significant book fair globally, taking place from October 16 to 20, 2024, at Messe Frankfurt. This major event is a hub for literary professionals, publishers, and readers worldwide, showcasing a vast array of books and media. Attendees can explore “WWII + VI: A Kid's Memories of War and Postwar” at The Maple Staple Bookstore’s booth in Hall 5.1, C35.Dr. Johan Zwaan’s remarkable journey from surviving the Nazi occupation in Holland to becoming a celebrated medical professional is reflected in his memoir. After earning his MD and Ph.D. at the University of Amsterdam, Dr. Zwaan’s illustrious career took him from prestigious institutions like Johns Hopkins and Harvard to the University of Texas and Saudi Arabia. Now retired, he has turned his focus to writing, with “WWII + VI: A Kid's Memories of War and Postwar” and “The Eye and I” marking his literary achievements.The debut of “WWII + VI: A Kid's Memories of War and Postwar” at these renowned literary gatherings reaffirms The Maple Staple Bookstore’s dedication to bringing important narratives to the forefront. For readers who wish to explore Dr. Zwaan’s memoir, a copy is available for purchase on Amazon and through other leading online bookstores.About The Maple Staple:For bookworms, by passionate writers.At The Maple Staple, books come alive beyond mere pages. It's more than a bookstore—it's a community hub for book enthusiasts and budding authors. Celebrating diversity, they curate books from up-and-coming independent writers, and offer a platform to underrepresented voices. With captivating events and book clubs in the heart of Toronto, they foster a vibrant literary community, igniting inspiration and transformation through the enchanting power of words.About Bookside Press Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.