Seven Minnesota Schools Named 2024 National Blue Ribbon Schools (9/24/24) 

MINNEAPOLIS – The U.S. Department of Education this week recognized seven schools in Minnesota as National Blue Ribbon Schools. They join a cohort of 356 schools nationally that are being recognized for excelling in academic performance or making significant strides in closing achievement gaps among different student groups. The Minnesota schools named as National Blue Ribbon Schools are: Exemplary High Performing Schools Caledonia – Caledonia High School, Caledonia Area Public School District

North Oaks – Chippewa Middle School, Mounds View Public School District

Hills – Hills-Beaver Creek Secondary School, Hills-Beaver Creek School District

Pierz – Pioneer Elementary School, Pierz School District Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing Schools Ortonville – James Knoll Elementary School, Ortonville Public Schools Exemplary High Performing and Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing Schools Mankato – Franklin Elementary School, Mankato Public School District

Plymouth – Oakwood Elementary School, Wayzata School District This is the first year Minnesota schools have been honored for both high performance and closing achievement gaps. "We congratulate all the schools earning the 2024 National Blue Ribbon Schools Award. The efforts of students, educators, staff and families make your schools a place where students can feel at home. You are an example of what Minnesota schools can achieve," said Minnesota Department of Education Commissioner Willie Jett. "We are especially excited to see schools closing the achievement gap to make their schools a place where all students can learn, grow and explore." “The National Blue Ribbon Schools Award is a testament to the exceptional achievements of students and educators at each of these schools,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “The 2024 National Blue Ribbon Schools are raising the bar for our nation’s students, serving as models for effective teaching and intentional collaboration in their schools and communities. As we celebrate their achievements, let us look to these schools for inspiration as we champion education as the foundation of a brighter future for every child.” About the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program The 2024 National Blue Ribbon Schools reflect the full diversity of American education and serve students from all backgrounds. While awardees represent a wide array of schools, they share common traits. National Blue Ribbon Schools are led by leaders who articulate a clear vision of instructional excellence and uphold high standards. They showcase effective teaching methods and offer robust professional development for their staff. Data-driven instruction is a hallmark, and there is a concerted effort to ensure every student succeeds. Collaboration among families, communities, and educators is a key component of their success. A National Blue Ribbon School award flag displayed in a school’s entryway or on a flagpole is a widely recognized emblem of exceptional teaching and learning. These schools serve as models of effective and innovative practices for educators across the nation. The U.S. Department of Education recognizes all schools based on student performance data including assessment results, student subgroup performance and graduation rates. Schools are recognized in both or either of two performance categories: Exemplary High Performing Schools: These schools are among the top performers in their state as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests. Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing Schools: These schools excel in narrowing achievement gaps between different student groups and the overall student body. Each nominated school submits a comprehensive application detailing its school culture, programs, assessments, instructional practices, professional development, leadership, family, and community involvement. Up to 420 schools may be nominated each year. The U.S. Department of Education invites nominations for the National Blue Ribbon Schools award from the top education official in all states, the District of Columbia, U.S. territories, the Department of Defense Education Activity, and the Bureau of Indian Education. Private schools are nominated by the Council for American Private Education. NOTE TO EDITORS: Photographs and brief descriptions of the 2024 National Blue Ribbon Schools are available at https://nationalblueribbonschools.ed.gov/.

