Sintered Metal Filters Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

The sintered metal filters market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1.98 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The sintered metal filters market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.38 billion in 2023 to $1.48 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to industrial growth, stringent environmental regulations, quality and purity requirements, globalization and supply chain dynamics, rising awareness of filtration benefits.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Sintered Metal Filters Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The sintered metal filters market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.98 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to industry-specific demand, increasing emphasis on water and wastewater treatment, stricter emission standards, focus on energy efficiency, rapid urbanization and infrastructure development.

Growth Driver Of The Sintered Metal Filters Market

An increase in petroleum refining is expected to propel the growth of the sintered metal filters market going forward. Refining petroleum often referred to as oil refining, is an industrial process that turns crude oil into a range of valuable products. Sintered metal filters play a vital role in enhancing the efficiency, reliability, and environmental compliance of petroleum refining processes.

Which Market Players Are Steering The Sintered Metal Filters Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Mott Corporation, Eurobalt, Pall Corporation, Gopani Products Systems, Teesing, Filson Filters, GKN Powder Metallurgy Inc., THE ALLIED GROUP, Parker Hannifin Corp., Lenntech B.V., Capstan Inc., Jelliff Corporation, Porous Metal Filters Inc., Norman Filter Company, DSB Technologies, R&G Components Inc., Yankee Wire Cloth Products, Porvair Filtration Group, Baoji Saga Filter Co. Ltd., Hengko Technology Co. Ltd., Fuji Filter Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Sintered Metal Filter Inc., N.V. Bekaert S.A., Ametek Inc., HAVER & BOECKER OHG, BEA Technologies S.p.A., Kemco Systems Co. LLC, Sumitomo Precision Products Co. Ltd., Fluid Conditioning Products Inc., Swift Filters Inc.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Sintered Metal Filters Market Share And Analysis?

Major companies operating in the market are focusing on expanding strategic partnerships to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in November 2022, Rypos Inc. a US-based diesel particulate filter solutions company partnered with Dürr Universal, a US-based filtration solutions company and Mack Molding, a US-based metal fabrication company to manufacture sintered metal filters and other necessary parts for diesel particulate filters.

How Is The Global Sintered Metal Filters Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Low Porosity (<30%), Medium Porosity (30~60%), High Porosity (>60%)

2) By Product: Fluid Filters, ICE Filters, Air Filters

3) By Application: Metallurgy Industry, Power Industry, Chemical Industry, Medical Industry, Electronics Industry, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Sintered Metal Filters Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Sintered Metal Filters Market Definition

Sintered metal filters refer to a porous, frequently cylindrical, metallic object created during the sintering process. High temperatures are utilized to combine and fuse copper and metal alloys, resulting in porosity and the formation of a mesh.

