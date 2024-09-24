Trinity University in Texas is USNWR’s No. 40 National Liberal Arts College

Ranking reflects a 19-spot rise and underscores a commitment to student success

San Antonio, TX, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trinity University, in the heart of San Antonio, Texas, has been ranked by U.S. News & World Report as the No. 40 liberal arts college in the nation for 2025. This ranking represents a 19-spot rise above our 2024 ranking at No. 59. This historic jump in Trinity’s national ranking comes in the university's third year of classification as a baccalaureate liberal arts and sciences institution.

Trinity attributes its rise in ranking to increased graduation rates, mainly due to its commitment to enrolling and graduating Pell-eligible students. Other factors included the first-year student retention rate, the quality of its student body as indicated by SAT and ACT scores, faculty salaries, and the student-to-faculty ratio.

In further testament to Trinity's transformative teacher-scholar model, the university was ranked No. 30 for Most Innovative Schools, and No. 56 for Undergraduate Teaching among national liberal arts colleges, as well as No. 37 for Best Value.

"This recognition is evidence of the dedication and hard work of every member of the Trinity community, and it sets us on a shared trajectory," says Vanessa B. Beasley, Ph.D., president of Trinity University. "With even more focus and alignment, Trinity will continue to improve upon the well-rounded, interdisciplinary education we have always offered, one that prepares students for successful careers and meaningful lives."

"Our No. 40 ranking propels us well into the company of the nation's leading liberal arts colleges, all of which share a reputation for delivering the highest level of value in higher education," says Ted Beneski, chair of the Trinity University Board of Trustees.

USNWR's 2025 rankings follow a trend for Trinity University this season: In early September, Forbes recognized Trinity as a Top 100 College in America after a 70-point jump to No. 95 in the nation, and the Princeton Review added Trinity to national lists for science facilities, health services, and student support and counseling.

"Every day, the Trinity community stands ready to meet tomorrow's challenges, to do the hard work that changes our own lives and the lives of others," says Beasley. "We are prepared and eager to learn together, with and from each other, to continue striving to meet a higher standard."







Attachment

Carla Sierra Trinity University 210-999-8445 csierra@trinity.edu

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.