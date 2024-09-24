Jagpaul Singh Harvests Hope Through Westmoor Park’s 'Plant a Row for the Hungry' Program

Jagpaul Singh helps harvest food for the homeless through the Westmoor Park program.

HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the harvest season draws to a close, Jagpaul Singh , a dedicated community volunteer, reflects on his second year participating in Westmoor Park’s "Plant a Row for the Hungry" initiative. Since the summer of 2023, Jagpaul has spent countless hours cultivating crops at the local farm garden, helping ensure that fresh, nutritious produce reaches the most vulnerable members of the community.The "Plant a Row for the Hungry" program, led by Westmoor Park, is a dynamic program with approximately half an acre dedicated to the community to volunteer and organically grow vegetables and herbs. The produce grown is donated to a local shelter in Hartford, as well as the senior centers in town.. Volunteers like Jagpaul are essential to the program’s success, as they help plant, maintain, and harvest rows of vegetables.“The chance to give back through something as simple as gardening is incredibly rewarding,” says Jagpaul Singh. “It’s a tangible way to support the homeless community in West Hartford, and I’m honored to be part of it.”Westmoor Park's "Plant a Row for the Hungry" initiative continues through October, with volunteers working tirelessly to ensure that no harvest goes to waste. The program has delivered hundreds of pounds of fresh produce to shelters, impacting the lives of many who otherwise have limited access to healthy food.Born and raised in West Hartford, Jagpaul Singh spent over 15 years working at top firms like The Carlyle Group, Macquarie Group, and Credit Suisse in New York. Jagpaul’s Sikh faith plays a vital role in his life, guiding his commitment to social equality and community service.###For more information on the "Plant a Row for the Hungry" program or to learn how you can get involved, visit their website To learn more about Jagpaul Singh, visit his LinkedIn profile.XXX

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.