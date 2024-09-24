TODAY: In Fresno, Governor Newsom to sign bills to boost affordable housing for California farmworkers

FRESNO – Today, Governor Newsom will gaggle after he signs legislation to boost access to affordable housing for California’s farmworkers, building upon his administration’s efforts to protect and support farmworkers across the state. WHEN: Tuesday, September 24th at approximately 3:00 p.m. GAGGLE LIVESTREAM: The Governor’s Twitter page, Facebook page, and YouTube page. **NOTE: This in-person press gaggle will be open to credentialed media only. Media interested in attending must RSVP to govpressoffice@gov.ca.gov by no later than 1:45 p.m., Tuesday, September 24. Location information will be provided upon RSVP.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.