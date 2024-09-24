Spelman College Ranked No. 1 HBCU for the 18th Consecutive Year by U.S. News & World Report

Spelman is also the top school for social mobility and among the top 40 liberal arts colleges in the nation

ATLANTA, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spelman College, a global leader in the education of women of African descent, continues to rank high among the best colleges in the nation, according to the 2025 U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges Report. For the 18th year in a row, Spelman has been named the No. 1 Historically Black College or University (HBCU) in the nation. This year, Spelman also moved up to secure the No. 1 spot among all colleges on the list of Top Performers in Social Mobility and remains among the top 40 Best National Liberal Arts institutions.

"We are honored to be recognized among the nation's top colleges by U.S. News and World Report," said Helene D. Gayle, president of Spelman College. "This recognition reflects our strong tradition of attracting exceptional students, outstanding faculty, dedicated staff and strong leadership. We take pride in being the No. 1 HBCU for the 18th consecutive year and ranking among the top 40 liberal arts institutions. Additionally, we are particularly proud of our commitment to enhancing social mobility for our students and their families, as well as our achievements in various academic program rankings.”

Social mobility is seen as a primary measure for understanding the return on investment for the families of college students as well as society more broadly. For more than 100 years, HBCUs like Spelman have been pathways to upward mobility for underrepresented and low-income students. HBCUs play a vital role in promoting social mobility and economic growth in our nation. According to a recent economic impact report from the United Negro College Fund, HBCUs generate $16.5 billion in direct economic impact on the national economy in the U.S.

Other key rankings for Spelman this year included:

No. 8 in Learning Communities

No. 16 Most Innovative Schools - National Liberal Arts Colleges

No. 30 in Undergraduate Teaching – National Liberal Arts Colleges

No. 94 Best Undergraduate Psychology program

No. 143 in Best Undergraduate Economics program

Spelman’s mission is to provide an outstanding learning environment for students, centered around rigorous academic programs in the STEM fields, humanities, social sciences and the arts, interdisciplinary centers of excellence and partnership and exchange programs. Spelman empowers students to engage in the many cultures of the world and effect positive social change.

Now in its 40th year, the U.S. News rankings evaluate nearly 1,500 national colleges and universities on up to 17 measures of academic quality and place an emphasis on social mobility and outcomes for graduating college students. U.S. News publishes the Best Colleges rankings each year to provide prospective students and their families with the comparative merits of the undergraduate programs at America’s colleges and universities. The rankings offer detailed information of the institutions and data on factors such as outcome measures —including graduation rates, graduate indebtedness and post graduate earnings.

Spelman also received notable recognition in other publication rankings, including:

Forbes included Spelman (No. 358) among six HBCUs ranked on its Top 500 List of America’s Top Colleges. The annual list showcases 500 schools that produce successful, high-earning, and influential graduates from all economic backgrounds, with less student debt.

The Princeton Review included Spelman on several lists, including among the Best Colleges in the South and The Best 390 Colleges, No. 2 Most Active Student Government and No. 19 Most Engaged in Community Service.

###



About Spelman College

Founded in 1881, Spelman College is a leading liberal arts college widely recognized as the global leader in the education of women of African descent. Located in Atlanta, the College’s picturesque campus is home to 2,300 students. Spelman is the country's leading producer of Black women who complete Ph.Ds. in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM). Recent initiatives include a designation by the Department of Defense as a Center of Excellence for Minority Women in STEM, a Gender and Sexuality Studies Institute, the first endowed queer studies chair at an HBCU and a program to increase the number of Black women Ph.Ds. in economics. New majors and minors have been added, including documentary filmmaking and photography, data science, refugee studies and gaming. Collaborations have been also established with MIT’s Media Lab, the Broad Institute and the Army Research Lab for artificial intelligence and machine learning, among others.



Outstanding alumnae include Children’s Defense Fund founder Marian Wright Edelman, former Walgreens Boots Alliance CEO Rosalind Brewer, political leader Stacey Abrams, Federal Reserve Governor Lisa D. Cook, former Acting Surgeon General and Spelman’s first alumna president Audrey Forbes Manley, Harvard University professor and former Dean Evelynn Hammonds, actress and producer Latanya Richardson Jackson, global bioinformatics geneticist Janina Jeff and authors Pearl Cleage and Tayari Jones.



To learn more, please visit spelman.edu and @spelmancollege on social media.

