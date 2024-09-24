National Association of State Treasurers Elects Incoming Executive Leaders

Washington, DC, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following a vote at the Annual Meeting of the National Association of State Treasurers this week in Chicago, the following State Treasurers were elected to fill the executive positions of leadership with the association beginning January 1, 2025.



President

Hon. Thomas Beadle

State of North Dakota

"Organizations like NAST play a crucial role in ensuring excellence in public finance and bringing people together to develop practices and programs to benefit all citizens across the country. I’m honored to represent my fellow Treasurers as their President and look forward to a productive year ahead."

Senior Vice President

Hon. Rachael Eubanks

State of Michigan

“The National Association of State Treasurers provides important resources for state treasuries across the country. This includes advocacy, effecting sound financial practices and implementing national programs that benefit all residents. It is truly an honor to be selected to serve in a leadership capacity at a national organization that promotes the development of public finance.”

Secretary-Treasurer

Hon. Daniel Elliott

State of Indiana

“I’m honored to be elected Secretary-Treasurer of NAST, and I couldn’t be more excited to roll up my sleeves and get to work with my friends Treasurer Thomas Beadle and Treasurer Rachael Eubanks. There’s a lot of good we can do, and I’m looking forward to working with my fellow treasurers to make a real difference as we serve the people of our respective states.”

The following State Treasurers will serve one-year terms on the NAST Executive Committee representing specific regions around the country:

Eastern Vice President

Hon. Erick Russell

State of Connecticut

Midwestern Vice President

Hon. Steven Johnson

State of Kansas

Southern Vice President

Hon. Young Boozer

State of Alabama

Western Vice President

Hon. Dave Young

State of Colorado

NAST is thankful for the leadership of these individuals and their dedication to the association. Their term will begin on January 1, 2025 and run through the end of the year. If you have any questions or follow up requests, please contact Catherine Seat at catherine@statetreasurers.org.

Catherine Seat National Association of State Treasurers catherine@statetreasurers.org

