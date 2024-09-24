YPrime Recognized as Trailblazer in Patient Engagement by Everest Group

Prestigious Distinction Highlights YPrime's Innovative Approach to Enhancing Clinical Trial Participation with Industry-Leading eCOA

MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YPrime, the leading pioneer in clinical trial technology, today announced its recognition as a Trailblazer in the Everest Group's Clinical Trial Patient Engagement Products Assessment. This prestigious acknowledgment underscores YPrime's commitment to improving patient participation and engagement in clinical trials through innovative, experience-centric, and quality-driven technology.



"We are thrilled to be named a Trailblazer by the Everest Group," said Jim Corrigan, CEO of YPrime. "This recognition shows that our hard work in transforming clinical trials is paying off. At YPrime, we have always considered ourselves trailblazers, constantly pushing the boundaries of what is possible in patient engagement and clinical trial technologies for all stakeholders in the ecosystem.”

"Patient engagement has become a critical component of clinical trials, increasingly recognized as a key factor to trial success by sponsors. As digital technology adoption in clinical trial gains momentum, patient-centric approaches are becoming the cornerstone for trial retention, data accuracy, and regulatory compliance. The future of clinical trials involves using technology to empower participation, improve adherence, and ultimately drive better trial outcomes," says Nisarg Shah, Practice Director at Everest Group." YPrime's clinical trial technology platform offers patient engagement features across eConsent and eCOA, leveraging user-friendly design, personalization, and behavioral science to drive patient retention and adherence. Their focus on creating patient-centric and user-intuitive solutions for clinical trials has led to YPrime being recognized as a Trailblazer in the Clinical Trial Patient Engagement Trailblazer Assessment 2024."

YPrime's forward-thinking approach is rooted in its comprehensive strategy for advancing science and health through innovative eCOA, IRT, patient engagement, and eConsent solutions. The company improves patient retention by delivering personalized and intuitive experiences while consistently developing solutions that address the evolving needs of clinical trial participants, site personnel, and sponsors.

“Our technology isn't just built on user-centric design principles – it's driven by them,” said Mike Hughes, Chief Product Officer at YPrime, commenting on the company's approach. “We've got a dedicated team that is focused on patient needs, including researchers who work directly with trial participants. This approach does not just enhance the patient experience; it revolutionizes trial efficiency and site productivity.”

YPrime demonstrates its commitment to patient-centric technology through recent innovations. The launch of eCOA 7.0, a no-code, configurable platform, accelerates study launches by 30% while supporting both complex and simple trials. The platform benefits patients, sites, and sponsors alike, with faster startup, high-quality data, and operational efficiencies. YPrime has also recently introduced patient-focused functionalities including the glucometer integration and the Tender Swollen Joint Count (TSJC) assessment. Developed with input from diabetes patients, the glucometer integration improves data quality and compliance; while the joint assessment supports sites with an intuitive body map for quick and accurate evaluations.

As a recognized Trailblazer, YPrime continues to solidify its position as a leader in clinical trial technology with its unique ability to improve patient participation and engagement. For more information on YPrime’s eCOA, IRT, eConsent, or Patient Engagement solutions, visit www.yprime.com.

About YPrime

At YPrime, we streamline the clinical trial journey with a configurable platform designed for speed, quality, and certainty. With 50% faster IRT startup times, 30% faster eCOA launch times, and quality standards 50% above the industry average, YPrime can help you solve for certainty. Discover how by visiting www.yprime.com or emailing marketing@yprime.com.



Media Contact

Terry Rehm

Head of Thought Leadership and Public Relations, YPrime

trehm@yprime.com

862-288-0329

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.