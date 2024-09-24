Lead Ember Marketing Management: A New Google Ads Agency in Dubai Announces its Launch for Service-Based Businesses

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A New Google Ads agency in Dubai, Lead Ember Marketing Management, is excited to announce the launch of its lead generation and Google Ads solution that has been solely designed to provide service businesses in the UAE (United Arab Emirates) the opportunity to attain consistent and controllable growth.

The new “Google Ads for Service Businesses” by Lead Ember Marketing Management offers a transparent, all-inclusive service that has been specifically optimised to generate quality leads in the UAE. On top of Google Ads management, the service includes custom landing pages, CRO, and end-to-end conversion tracking at no additional cost. The aim is to provide a complete solution that increases revenue, drives traffic, and guarantees local service-based businesses the results they need.

“You’re busy enough with the day-to-day running of your business. Finding time to focus on marketing to create a steady stream of new inquiries can be a struggle. But it doesn’t have to be. Lead Ember helps service businesses in the UAE consistently generate new leads without extra effort. Focus on what you do best while we ensure a steady stream of inquiries to keep your business thriving.” said founder of Lead Ember Marketing Management, Saif Al-Jabbar Khan.

Most advertising agencies in Dubai that offer Google Ads services are generalists that do not specialise in Google Ads. However, Lead Ember Marketing Management specialises in Google Ads management and audit services to service businesses to ensure campaigns deliver measurable results.

With conversion tracking solutions, end-to-end data collection, and services tailored to both B2B and B2C lead generation, the Dubai Google Ads agency helps service businesses find the right audience and generate the right inquiries. Lead Ember Marketing Management’s offers the following services:

Google Ads Management: Lead Ember Marketing Management offers a complete solution to managing Google Ads that leverages a strategic approach that focuses on generating leads and revenue for a business. The all-inclusive service includes end-to-end conversion tracking, CRM integration, landing page creation, Google Ads copywriting, competitor ad campaign analysis and monthly updates on the Google Ads campaign to track the digital marketing, high intent lead creation and ROI results.

Google Ads Audit: The in-depth Google Ads Account Audit has been expertly created to improve an existing Google Ads campaign by providing a 1-month action plan that shows businesses the key areas of improvement and how to tailor their approach to reach their ideal results. Lead Ember Marketing Management provides a live breakdown and demonstrates how to get more leads without additional cost, reduce wasted ad spend, campaign weak points, and why an ad copy has a low CTR (Click Through Rate) to drive more traffic and conversions.

“Lead Ember runs on a full transparency policy, so you know exactly how we’re boosting your results. We guarantee that we will deliver results within the first 30 days of our campaign launch. You can forget the delay of SEO campaigns or risk working with other Google Ads agencies that don’t offer a guarantee. If we don’t meet the expectations we have set, you can have your money back!” furthered Mr Khan.

Whether business owners have any questions about how Lead Ember Marketing Management’s services can benefit their company, need assistance with a project, or simply want to share feedback, the specialist Google Ads agency invites them to reach out to its professional team via the contact form provided online to book a free strategy call today.

Founded by Saif Al-Jabbar Khan, who was previously running a video production house, Lead Ember Marketing Management is a Google Ads agency based in Dubai that provides service businesses in the UAE the opportunity to attain consistent and controllable growth.

