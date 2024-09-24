Deadline to Lead in Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) – Contact Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (“ZoomInfo” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ZI) securities between November 10, 2020 and August 5, 2024 (the “Class Period”).

CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE CASE

If you are an investor in ZoomInfo and have suffered losses, you may CLICK HERE to contact us. You may also contact Kaplan Fox by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling (646) 315-9003.

DEADLINE REMINDER: If you are a member of the proposed Class, you may move the court no later than November 4, 2024 to serve as a lead plaintiff for the purported class. If you have losses we encourage you to contact us to learn more about the lead plaintiff process.

On August 5, 2024, after the market closed, ZoomInfo released financial results for the second quarter of 2024 missing its revenue and earnings guidance. Further, the Company disclosed that it “revised [its] estimates for the collectability of a portion of previously recognized revenue,” which led ZoomInfo to take a $33 million charge in the quarter. Additionally, ZoomInfo’s Chief Financial Officer stated during the Company’s conference call that “[t]his change in estimates, combined with other discrete charges, resulted in a total $33 million charge in Q2, of which $15 million reduced revenue, $14 million increased our bad debt expense and $4 million increased other expenses” and that “[t]he change in estimates relates to previously recognized revenue, primarily from 2023.”

On this news, the price of ZoomInfo fell $1.79 per share, over 18%, from a close price of $9.80 per share on August 5, 2024 to close at $8.01 on August 6, 2024.

The complaint alleges, among other things, that throughout the Class Period, the Defendants “

(i) deceive[d] the investing public; (ii) artificially inflate[d] and maintain[ed] the market price of New Forress common stock; and (iii) caus[ing] Plaintiff and other members of the Class to purchase or otherwise acquire New Fortress’ securities at artificially inflated prices.

“ZoomInfo’s reported accounts receivable were materially comprised of debts owed by high-risk small business customers that had a high likelihood of nonpayment” and that “ZoomInfo’s allowance for credit losses was materially inadequate and understated the risk of non-payments by the Company’s customers.”

WHY CONTACT KAPLAN FOX - Kaplan Fox is a leading national law firm focusing on complex litigation with offices in New York, Oakland, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Jersey. With over 50 years of experience in securities litigation, Kaplan Fox offers the professional experience and track record that clients demand. Through prosecuting cases on the federal and state levels, Kaplan Fox has successfully shaped the law through winning many important decisions on behalf of our clients. For more information about Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, you may visit our website at www.kaplanfox.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

If you have any questions about this Notice, your rights, or your interests, please contact:

CONTACT:

Pamela A. Mayer

KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP

800 Third Avenue, 38th Floor

New York, New York 10022

(646) 315-9003

pmayer@kaplanfox.com

Laurence D. King

KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP

1999 Harrison Street, Suite 1560

Oakland, California 94612

(415) 772-4704

lking@kaplanfox.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.