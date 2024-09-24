Buxton Welcomes Heath MacArthur as Chief Revenue Officer

Fort Worth, Texas, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buxton, a global leader in retail customer analytics, is pleased to welcome Heath MacArthur as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), effective immediately. Following Buxton’s recent acquisition of conversion-tracking platform, Elevar, MacArthur will spearhead sales, marketing, client success, and partnerships for the entire organization as Buxton accelerates its next phase of growth.

"We are thrilled to welcome Heath to Buxton," said Jim Swift, CEO of Buxton. “His proven success in leading and aligning high-performance teams along with his extensive experience in driving growth make him the perfect fit to lead Buxton’s revenue efforts as we continue to deepen our relationships with our clients and provide brands with best-in-class customer analytics."

A seasoned executive, MacArthur brings more than 20 years of experience and a distinguished record of building high-performance teams to the company. Most recently he served as CRO at AgencyBloc, overseeing the development and execution of strategies to achieve revenue growth and market expansion. Prior to AgencyBloc, MacArthur served as Senior Vice President of Sales at Emburse, where he played a pivotal role in transforming and unifying the revenue team following the successful acquisition of Emburse Certify, where he served as a Founding Member and Chief Revenue Officer. He is recognized for fostering a culture of collaboration, innovation, and excellence across all functions, utilizing data-driven insights to optimize performance and enhance the customer experience.

“I am excited to join Buxton and contribute to its growth trajectory,” said MacArthur. “The company’s innovative approach to data analytics is second to none, and I look forward to working with the talented team to drive continued success for both our company and our clients.”

Buxton is committed to providing innovative, data-driven solutions for retailers, helping them unlock new growth opportunities and optimize their operations. With MacArthur’s expertise and leadership, the company is well-positioned to scale its offerings, foster client growth, and continue its path of sustained, long-term success.

About Buxton

Buxton is a leading provider of retail consumer omnichannel analytics, helping businesses make smarter, data-driven decisions. With advanced conversion tracking and enrichment technology, powerful predictive modeling and market insights, Buxton empowers companies to identify growth opportunities, optimize marketing strategies, and improve operational efficiencies.

