Pattern’s ProSpectral™ Passes EMC Certifications Required for Commercial Sales

• Company meets all testing required to meet global EMC standards

• Broadens ProSpectral™ multi-disease diagnostics research platform to serve diverse growth markets

REDMOND, Wash., Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pattern Computer®, Inc. (“Pattern” or “the Company”) is proud to announce that its ProSpectral™ R1 multi-disease, multi-substance hyperspectral test research platform has completed all Electromagnetic Compatibility testing required for commercialization and sales in the USA, Canada, the EU, and many other territories.*

Reaching this milestone allows Pattern to scale up commercial sales and deployments of ProSpectral in multiple markets including medical diagnostics, biological research, public health, food and water safety, and oil & gas exploration, among others.

The ProSpectral platform is an integrated, portable, reagent-less bench-top hyperspectral instrument engineered for use with liquid samples for detection of multiple diseases, organic compounds, and inorganic elements. ProSpectral is based on the Pattern Discovery Engine™ (PDE), which leverages proprietary AI/ML algorithms to identify novel patterns in complex data that cannot be discovered using conventional analytical techniques, algorithms, or tools. The combination of ProSpectral and the PDE enables generating predictive models with unmatched accuracy and speed.

Mark Anderson, Chair and CEO, commented, “Since its founding, Pattern has been on a strategic path with a roadmap largely focused on building our PDE and using it to generate high-value assets. We are now at an inflection point in commercializing them. With the national laboratories as our first customer base, we look forward to further developing our capabilities and working with new and existing partners to increase ProSpectral deployments.”

*Any country that follows Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) standards EN 61326-1, IEC 61326-1, FCC Part 15, and/or ICES-003. These EMC standards define terms, rules, test methods, emission limits and immunity levels for electromagnetic compatibility.

About ProSpectral™



Pattern has created a line of spectrophotometry devices combined with advanced AI/ML which can detect the presence of diseases and other substances in three seconds, without reagents. In biomedical diagnostics, using only 100μl (two drops) of saliva, the initial V1 detection system identifies an active Covid-19 infection with 98.8% balanced accuracy, and is tunable to favor maximum sensitivity or specificity depending on the application. The accuracy of each test is nearly equivalent to the current gold standard of a nasopharyngeal sample processed through an RT-PCR device. The ProSpectral™ device is small, very portable, uses light spectroscopy and no reagents. This allows for fast, high-volume, low-cost testing in multiple additional applications including biological research, public health, food and water safety, oil & gas exploration, bioweapons detection, and more.

About Pattern



Pattern Computer, Inc. uses its Pattern Discovery Engine™ to solve the most important and intractable problems in industry, business and medicine. These proprietary mathematical techniques in advanced AI can find complex patterns in very-high-order data that have eluded detection by much larger systems. As the Company applies its computational platform to the challenging fields of drug discovery and diagnostics in cancer, it is also making major Pattern Discoveries for partners in other sectors, including extended biotech, materials science, aerospace manufacturing quality control, veterinary medicine, air traffic operations, and energy services. See www.patterncomputer.com.

CONTACT: Laura Guerrant-Oiye (808) 960-2642 – laura@patterncomputer.com

The foregoing contains statements about Pattern Computer’s future that are not statements of historical fact. These statements are “forward looking statements” for purposes of applicable securities laws and are based on current information and/or management’s good faith belief as to future events. The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “should,” “could,” “will,” and similar expressions signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risk and uncertainties, which change over time, and actual performance could differ materially from that anticipated by any forward-looking statements. Pattern Computer undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement.

Copyright © 2024 Pattern Computer Inc. All Rights Reserved. Pattern Computer, Inc., Pattern Discovery Engine, PatternBio, TrueXAI, and ProSpectral are trademarks of Pattern Computer Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks may be trademarks of their respective owners.

