Edible Garden AG Incorporated Named a 2024 NJBIZ Empowering Women Honoree

Underscores Edible Garden’s commitment to sustainability in both agriculture as well as corporate culture

BELVIDERE, NJ, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, sustainable produce and products, is proud to announce that it has been recognized by NJBIZ as one of the 2024 Empowering Women honorees. This prestigious award highlights companies and organizations throughout New Jersey that demonstrate a strong commitment to empowering and elevating women in the workplace.

The NJBIZ Empowering Women program celebrates businesses that have implemented initiatives and policies aimed at fostering a more inclusive and supportive environment for women, providing them with opportunities for leadership, professional growth, and mentorship.

Edible Garden has continuously prioritized programs that support women across all levels of the organization, including leadership development programs, flexible work policies, and mentorship opportunities designed to help women advance in their careers. The Company is dedicated to building a workplace that encourages collaboration, innovation, and growth.

"We are incredibly honored to be named an NJBIZ 2024 Empowering Women honoree,” said Jim Kras, CEO of Edible Garden. “At Edible Garden, we are committed to promoting a culture where women are empowered to achieve their full potential. This recognition reflects our dedication to fostering a workplace where all employees have the opportunity to thrive. This award further underscores Edible Garden’s commitment to sustainability not only in agriculture but also in corporate culture, aligning with the company’s mission to cultivate a positive impact on both people and the planet.”

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products backed by Zero-Waste Inspired® next generation farming. Offered at over 5,000 stores in the US, Edible Garden is disrupting the CEA and sustainability technology movement with its safety-in-farming protocols, use of sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software and self-watering in-store displays. The Company currently operates its own state-of-the-art greenhouses and processing facilities in Belvidere, New Jersey and Grand Rapids, Michigan, and has a network of contract growers, all strategically located near major markets in the U.S. Its proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 patented (US Nos.: US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2 and US 11,830, 088 B2) software optimizes growing in vertical and traditional greenhouses while seeking to reduce pollution-generating food miles. Its proprietary patented (U.S. Patent No. D1,010,365) Self-watering display is designed to increase plant shelf life and provide an enhanced in-store plant display experience. Edible Garden is also a developer of ingredients and proteins, providing an accessible line of plant and whey protein powders under the Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey® brands. In addition, the Company’s Kick Sports Nutrition line features premium performance products that cater to today’s health-conscious athletes. Furthermore, Edible Garden offers a line of sustainable food flavoring products such as Pulp gourmet sauces and chili-based products. For more information on Pulp products go to https://www.pulpflavors.com/ . For more information on Vitamin Whey® products go to https://vitaminwhey.com/ . For more information on Edible Garden go to https://ediblegardenag.com/ . A copy of the Company’s latest corporate video is also available here .

