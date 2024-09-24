Cayosoft Wins Patent for Revolutionary Instant Active Directory Recovery Solution

Guardian Forest Recovery restores Active Directory instantly to ensure business continuity in the face of escalating ransomware attacks

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cayosoft Inc. , the leader in Microsoft Active Directory management, monitoring, and recovery, has secured the patent for its flagship product, Cayosoft Guardian Forest Recovery . It is the only Active Directory (AD) recovery solution on the market that instantly restores AD, reducing business operation downtime and financial loss in the event of an outage caused by misconfiguration or cyberattack.



Microsoft Active Directory is used by 90% of large organizations worldwide. As the central hub for managing permissions, logins, and authorization, Active Directory serves as the gateway to an organization’s systems and resources. AD forest integrity is paramount to business continuity; an AD outage impacts every aspect of a business, often halting operations. Despite the ever-growing frequency of ransomware attacks, traditional Active Directory forest recovery solutions take hours, days, or even weeks to complete their task, often require clean and/or new hardware for each outage, and come with significant risks of failure and reinfection.

Cayosoft Guardian Forest Recovery's patented approach solves these issues by functioning as an AD resilience solution rather than a typical backup and recovery tool. While competing solutions start the recovery process only after AD goes down, Guardian Active Directory Forest Recovery does it all before an AD outage happens. Cayosoft begins by taking a backup of an organization’s Active Directory, and then creates a working standby forest in an isolated secure cloud environment. These AD replicas are automatically created and tested daily, allowing organizations to immediately switch to the clean AD copy when an outage occurs. Guardian Forest Recovery can be used with all Microsoft directories, on-premises AD, hybrid AD, and Entra ID.

“Other solutions treat Active Directory resilience as a backup problem – this comes with immense risks, including reinfection by a compromised Active Directory backup, recovery process failures, and extended downtime,” said Robert Bobel, founder and CEO of Cayosoft. “Cayosoft has solved the Active Directory resiliency issue itself. With our patented technology, organizations can instantly switch to an always-ready, always-available standby version of AD the moment an AD outage occurs.”

Key Features and Benefits:

Instant AD Forest Recovery: In the event of an AD outage, Cayosoft Guardian Forest Recovery instantly replaces the production AD environment with a clean, up-to-date standby AD replica to ensure business continuity is not interrupted. In contrast, traditional AD recovery solutions require an average of 21 days, with over 35 complicated steps to complete native recovery.

In the event of an AD outage, Cayosoft Guardian Forest Recovery instantly replaces the production AD environment with a clean, up-to-date standby AD replica to ensure business continuity is not interrupted. In contrast, traditional AD recovery solutions require an average of 21 days, with over 35 complicated steps to complete native recovery. Automated Daily AD Backup & Testing: Kept in an isolated cloud environment, the AD replica is continuously maintained to ensure no data loss and 100% functionality when called upon to replace the afflicted AD environment. Built-in threat detection ensures AD resilience by minimizing the risk of re-infection.

Kept in an isolated cloud environment, the AD replica is continuously maintained to ensure no data loss and 100% functionality when called upon to replace the afflicted AD environment. Built-in threat detection ensures AD resilience by minimizing the risk of re-infection. Continuous Change Monitoring and Automated Rollback: These advanced features ensure unwanted or malicious changes are quickly detected and reversed, preventing disruptions across on-premises AD, hybrid AD, and Entra ID environments.

These advanced features ensure unwanted or malicious changes are quickly detected and reversed, preventing disruptions across on-premises AD, hybrid AD, and Entra ID environments. Business Continuity Assurance: An Active Directory outage costs organizations an average of $1.5M per day in labor costs alone. Instant AD recovery with Cayosoft Guardian Forest Recovery ensures that operations interruptions are kept to an absolute minimum.

About Cayosoft

Cayosoft delivers the only unified solution enabling organizations to securely manage, continuously monitor for threats or suspect changes, and instantly recover their Microsoft platforms, including on-premises Active Directory, hybrid AD, Entra ID (formerly Azure AD), Office 365, and more.

Unlike legacy solutions, Cayosoft builds with hybrid, cloud, and mobile users in mind, fully supporting an organization throughout its IT cloud journey. Manage by offering roles, rules, and automations for Active Directory user governance. Monitor for critical changes, risks, vulnerabilities, and threats that could compromise operations. Lastly, recover from simple objects up to multiple forests. Cayosoft is the only vendor offering instant forest recovery and delivering AD forest recovery in minutes vs. multiple hours, days, even weeks with traditional methods.

To learn more, visit cayosoft.com and be sure to follow @cayosoft on LinkedIn, X/Twitter, and Facebook.

