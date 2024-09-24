CashX and OPMX, an International Retail Distributor of Latino Pharmaceutical Products, Announce Partnership that Supports Key Customers’ Financial Freedom

CashX’s Self-Service Kiosks and Mobile Wallet App Launch Across the OPMX Retail Network in California, Colorado and Texas Beginning in October 2024

SAN DIEGO and SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CashXAI Inc. ("CashX") and OPMX are pleased to announce that they have signed an international agreement to install CashX Self Service Financial Services Kiosks at OPMX customers’ retail locations including approximately 500 supermarkets in California, Colorado and Texas. This expands CashX’s reach to comprise 5,000 retailers across the United States and over 5,000 locations in Mexico and Latin America.



In addition to physical kiosk access, CashX offers its CashX Mobile Wallet Application, which enables consumers digital access to all their financial needs without an evaluation of financial history. This mobile solution consists of services including check cashing, money transfer, mobile recharge, bill payment, gift cards, e-tickets and other high demand financial transactions.

Stephen Combe, CEO of CashX, said, “We are delighted to partner with OPMX and expand their offering with accessible financial offerings, providing additional vital services to the Latin Community. Pharmacies and supermarkets have long been a hub in Latin neighborhoods and stocked with OPMX’s well known and trusted brands and products that provide that close-to-home feel to consumers from other countries. With our recent steps to innovate CashX’s financial services infused with AI retail sector marketing technology, we provide consumers an adjacent essential utility that digitizes and simplifies routine purchases.”

Fernando Garces, CEO of OPMX, commented, "We proudly maintain a strong presence in well-recognized locations that cater to the Hispanic community. Our strategic distribution network allows us to reach our valued customers in these vibrant communities, making our products readily available and accessible to those who matter most to us – adding Financial Services and helping our customer’s gain access to financial freedom is a key extension to our mission. We would also like to thank our channel partner, Mr. Quedon Baul for bringing this opportunity to us and facilitating the partnership between OPMX and CashX.”

CashX Rollout Plan

Installation of CashX solutions will begin in October 2024 in approximately 500 retailers in California, Colorado and Texas, with a parallel rollout throughout Mexico. Further expansion to all states and additional key countries in Latin America is expected in early 2025. The total network is expected to cover 5 countries and over 15,000 retail locations.

The second phase of the rollout will launch CashX’s next generation of kiosks with AI integrated retail marketing strategies of consumers at point of sale, which is empowering the future interplay of business, consumers and retail advertising.

About CashXAI Inc.

CashXAI Inc., a leader in financial innovation, offers a dynamic platform for individuals lacking traditional banking access. The CashXAI mobile app simplifies converting cash into digital currency, supporting transactions from check cashing to money transfer without requiring a bank account. With an extensive retail network, CashXAI provides unparalleled financial freedom and management capabilities, empowering users to effortlessly control their finances from anywhere. CashXAI stands at the forefront of bridging financial gaps for underbanked communities. Further illustrating CashX’s innovative business structure, its previously announced intellectual property license agreement with Alpha Modus permits CashX with the exclusive right to use all of Alpha Modus’ patented intellectual property in connection with CashX’s promotional, advertising, and operational functions, including co-development arrangements with Alpha Modus, within the Exclusive Industry. The “Exclusive Industry” means the industry relating to self-service kiosks located in retail food, drug and convenience stores for the purpose of serving Unbanked and Underbanked consumers, by offering banking, phone and insurance solutions to the consumer. An “Unbanked” consumer means a person that does not have a checking or savings account with an FDIC-insured institution, and an “Underbanked” consumer means a person that has or had a checking or savings account with an FDIC-insured institution, but regularly uses non-traditional banks such as Venmo or the Cash App, or lenders such as a check cashing company or payday lender.

For more information, please visit the CashX website at https://cashx.ai/ .

About OPMX

OPMX are leaders in the Latino pharmaceutical market in the United States through stores and brands that connect consumers with their countries of origin, evoking trust and a feeling of being close to home.

Latino consumers have a strong sense of cultural identity and pride in their heritage, and by seeing brands that represent their culture, they can feel an emotional connection to the products and companies behind them. With a focus on quality, cultural relevance, and a dedication to serving the Hispanic market in the United States, our pharmaceutical products stand as a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing innovative, effective, and compassionate healthcare solutions to this vibrant and diverse audience. Discover more at www.opmx.us

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at SEC.gov.

Media Contact Details

CashX

André Mouton andre.mouton@cashx.ai

OPMX

Ricardo Silveira, COO r.silveira@opmx.us

Legal Disclaimer:

