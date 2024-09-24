YSDS Selects Tive to Protect Critical Life Sciences Shipments with Enhanced Real-Time Visibility

Exceeding customer requirements provides tremendous competitive advantage for YSDS

BOSTON, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tive, the global leader in supply chain and logistics visibility technology, today announced a new customer story with YSDS, an international logistics company specializing in unique, customized logistics solutions for the industries of Life Science, IT, and EPL (Emergency Parts Logistics). This collaboration significantly enhances YSDS’ ability to safeguard precious, high-value life sciences and pharmaceutical shipments around the globe—ensuring the highest levels of protection and transparency throughout the supply chain. Tive’s innovative, real-time shipment tracking solutions offer complete visibility across all modes of transportation, making them a perfect fit for YSDS’ complex and high-value shipments.



“At Tive, we’re always seeking to collaborate with companies that share our vision of transforming logistics through innovation and service excellence—and YSDS brings a deep expertise in delivering highly specialized logistics solutions for time-critical and sensitive shipments,” said Krenar Komoni, CEO and Founder of Tive. “YSDS’ commitment to precision and customer satisfaction is perfectly aligned with Tive’s mission to provide real-time visibility and actionable data to improve supply chain outcomes, and this relationship enables us both to collectively raise the bar in ensuring that customers goods move seamlessly and arrive on time, every time.”

YSDS selected Tive for several compelling reasons:

User-friendly devices and platform: Tive Solo 5G Non-Lithium trackers and the Tive cloud platform are designed to be easy to use and highly intuitive—streamlining the tracking process for YSDS and their clients.

Versatility: Solo 5G trackers are compatible with all types of shipments and modes of transportation, ensuring comprehensive coverage regardless of how or where goods are transported.

Solo 5G Non-Lithium trackers can be used on more than 170 air carriers: These trackers contain no lithium—which is an advantage when shipping via air—and they do not require UN3481 labels on air freight.

Improved collaboration: The ability to easily share shipment links with customers enhances both collaboration and transparency—enabling all stakeholders to stay informed and engaged throughout a shipment’s journey.

Exceptional customer support: Tive’s commitment to outstanding customer support ensures that YSDS continues to receive the assistance needed to maximize the benefits of this real-time tracking solution.



John Coleman, Business Unit Director of Life Science at YSDS, commented, “In the life sciences sector, every moment—and every detail—matters deeply. We chose Tive because their solutions offer the real-time visibility and reliability we need to manage our high-value shipments with the highest level of precision and reliability. The ease of use of the Tive platform, combined with robust global compliance and superior customer support, aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering excellence in logistics.”

On Thursday, September 26, YSDS and Tive are teaming up to present a webinar entitled, “Can the Life Science Industry Keep Up with Future Demands Without Increased Visibility?” In this live webinar, John Coleman (YSDS Life Science) and Alex Guillen (Tive) will show how real-time visibility is transforming pharmaceutical logistics—and why it's now essential. They will also provide a hands-on look at live shipment tracking in the Tive platform. Save your seat today.

About YSDS

YSDS is an international logistics company specializing in unique logistics solutions within the fields IT, Life Science and Emergency Part Logistics (EPL). For more information, please visit www.ysds.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About YSDS Life Science

YSDS Life Science manages unique logistics solutions for the Life Science industry, including Research and Development, Clinical Trials, Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products and Commercial Supply Chain. We offer tailormade, GDP certified solutions for your time and temperature sensitive shipments. For more information, please visit www.ysds.com/lifescience and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Tive

Tive is the global leader in supply chain and logistics visibility technology. More than 850 global shippers, logistics service providers, and retailers use Tive to monitor shipment location and condition in real time, gain actionable insights, and ensure end-customer satisfaction. Tive's cloud platform, patented sensor technology, and 24/7 Live Monitoring services reduce excursions and delays, minimize rejected loads, and decrease theft, damage, and spoilage. Tive's Green Program reduces electronic waste by renewing and recirculating trackers and extending their life. Customers count on Tive to ensure that shipments are delivered on time and in full—because every shipment matters. For more information, visit https://www.tive.com/.

