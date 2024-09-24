Imagine Unites Strategy, Creative, Production & Delivery for Marketers Seeking Enhanced Efficiency With Top-Tier Creative Access and Seamless Production

Imagine’s Full-Service Model Leverages People & Tech to Maximize Client Success

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a transformative move within the creative and experiential marketing industry, Imagine, a leading provider of visual communications, has redefined the agency relationship, offering a new partner consolidation strategy aimed at delivering unparalleled value to clients. By integrating creative talent and production under one roof, Imagine now provides a direct throughline from ideation to execution, significantly improving efficiency, access to creative talent, and seamless delivery of digital and physical experiences.



This strategic shift not only enhances operational efficiencies but also provides clients with an all-encompassing solution, eliminating the need for multiple partners while also significantly reducing costs. Clients can now expect streamlined workflows, access to top-tier creative minds, and a quicker path from concept to market execution.

“We Engineer as We Draw” Imagine Studio fills a critical void in the market by offering clients the flexibility to utilize integrated talent for both digital and physical experiences. As a creative and experiential agency with teams across the U.S. and a global sourcing network, Imagine can provide tailor-made solutions and can pivot or adjust at any phase of a program or campaign. With on-site rapid prototyping, Imagine Studio can ideate, develop, and fast track the creation of striking designs that foster brand loyalty and maximize consumer engagement. Backed by Imagine’s unparalleled print production, fabrication, and distribution capabilities, this approach has been revolutionizing in-store marketing for the retail, hospitality, and food service industries since launching earlier this year.

“Our ability to integrate agency-level thinking with production allows us to guide clients through trend studies, messaging, design, prototyping, and full execution—all under one roof. It’s not just about creating; it’s about creating smarter and faster visual experiences,” said Don McKenzie, CEO of Imagine.

Expertise Across Markets, Seamlessly Integrated Imagine boasts teams with broad skill sets and credentialing across markets and industries, from retail and entertainment to healthcare and luxury goods. The agency team is comprised of over 100 talented creative experts and allow the Imagine team to uniquely serve clients, both domestically and internationally, and reimagine the agency relationship.

“Unlike traditional agencies that often pass projects off for prototyping and execution, we offer a fully integrated approach, ensuring that every phase of the process is handled by our in-house experts. This not only reduces costs but also ensures a smoother transition from design to delivery,” added Robert Grimmett, Imagine Studio’s SVP, Executive Creative Director.

Efficiency Meets Creativity Traditional marketing and agency partners often separate creative work from production, leading to increased costs and slower timelines. By contrast, Imagine Studio operates with a "non-agency" approach. Whether starting from scratch with trend analysis and creative development or stepping in for prototyping and execution, the agency offers unparalleled flexibility.

Along with the capabilities of Imagine Studio, clients can also access Imagine’s in-store marketing platform, Dotti, which helps brands deliver retail marketing promotional materials with complete control, visibility, and efficiency, meaning that redundancies and waste are a thing of the past.

“We’ve built a model that doesn’t rely on the inefficiencies of traditional agency structures. Instead, we’ve designed a flexible, full-service offering that drives value at every touchpoint, allowing our clients to focus on innovation, growth, and engagement” added McKenzie.

As Imagine Studio continues to innovate and grow, we continue to offer clients new, more efficient models of creative partnership to help them meet and exceed their business goals.

For more information, please contact Terry Monday at tmonday@theimaginegroup.com

About Imagine

Imagine is an industry-leading provider of visual communications solutions. As a trusted partner to the world’s most successful brands, Imagine designs, produces, and delivers beautifully crafted print and digital solutions that inspire action and get results. From concept to consumer, our end-to-end solutions include conceptual and creative design, pre-media, décor, commercial print, store signage, specialty packaging, OOH, technology, fulfillment, and kitting. Learn more at theimaginegroup.com or moagency.com.

