CrashPlan Introduces New Commission-Based Affiliate Program

CrashPlan makes it easy for influencers, prosumers, and businesses of all sizes to offer discounted, unlimited computer backup as a benefit

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Backup and recovery leader CrashPlan today introduced a new commission-based affiliate program aimed at making it simple to offer unlimited personal computer backup as a benefit. Through the program, individuals and organizations of all types can earn commissions from customer referrals and offer discounted, unlimited endpoint backup.



CrashPlan makes it easy for more than 900,000 users to protect the data stored on more than 1.4 million devices by automatically backing them up every fifteen minutes. Whether a CrashPlan user accidentally deletes files, their computer malfunctions, or their laptop gets stolen, they can quickly recover their data. CrashPlan users recover over 100 billion files annually, a big reason the average user has been a customer for more than seven years.

CrashPlan provides each affiliate partner with dedicated marketing materials to make it easy to extend benefits to their communities, including a logo and a unique promo code to add to their benefits page, an optional landing page, and a series of emails to send through their own channels that speak to the benefits of endpoint backup with CrashPlan. Affiliates can sign up for the program for free and receive a 7% commission for every sale brought in through their unique discount code. Subscribers will have the option to choose between a 1-year or 2-year CrashPlan Professional subscription.

“Our users understand the value of automatic endpoint data backup because they have seen it save the day again and again,” said Christine Schaefer, Chief Marketing Officer for CrashPlan. “This program gives our most passionate customers a way to share CrashPlan with their fans and followers, along with a special 10% discount to reward them for their loyalty.”

To learn more or sign up for CrashPlan’s Affiliate Program, visit: https://www.crashplan.com/partners/affiliate-program/

About CrashPlan

CrashPlan® enables organizational resilience through secure, scalable, and straightforward endpoint data backup. With automatic backup and customizable file version retention, you can bounce back from any data calamity. What starts as computer backup and recovery becomes a solution for ransomware recovery, breaches, migrations, and legal holds. So, you can work fearlessly and grow confidently.

