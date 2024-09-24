Gainsight and SAP Form Strategic Partnership to Increase Retention and Revenue Growth for SAP Customers

Gainsight integrates its AI-Powered customer success platform to SAP Sales Cloud; Companies to launch joint programs worldwide

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainsight , the world’s leading customer success platform, today announced a strategic partnership with SAP, delivering a powerful integration between Gainsight CS and SAP Sales Cloud. The integration will help businesses transform how they deliver value-driven customer experiences at scale to maximize customer retention and revenue growth. Gainsight CEO Nick Mehta and President and COO Chuck Ganapathi, along with SAP’s Senior Vice President, SAP CX Solution Management, Nitin Badjatia, will discuss the partnership during SAP’s CX Live Event happening today.



The handoff between pre- and post-sales remains a persistent challenge in driving long-term customer success across industries. This partnership bridges this gap, unifying and orchestrating the customer journey by bringing together a collaborative effort across teams—sales, account managers, renewal managers, customer success managers, professional services, and support—who typically work in siloed systems.

“By enhancing SAP Sales Cloud with Gainsight’s AI-driven customer success solutions, businesses will be uniquely positioned to cultivate deeper trust and loyalty with their customers, ultimately leading to higher retention and long-term revenue growth,” said Ritu Bhargava, President and Chief Product Officer, SAP Customer Experience and Industries. “By integrating the customer success experience directly into SAP, we are creating seamless workflows that help streamline processes and enhance customer relationships at scale.”

As Liz Miller, Vice President and Principal Analyst at Constellation Research notes, “A strategically driven customer success program can significantly enhance customer engagement and drive revenue growth. The partnership between SAP and Gainsight uniquely elevates insights and opportunities by integrating an enterprise's success data with market intelligence while aligning customer understanding across sales and customer success teams, delivering greater value to teams and to customers.”

Chuck Ganapathi, COO and President at Gainsight adds, “What started as a concept pioneered by software companies, customer success is now a critical priority for every company undergoing digital transformation to an as-a-service business model. A critical component of this model is the ability to drive value throughout the customer journey. And this is just the beginning of our partnership with SAP. Our joint roadmap includes integrations not only with Sales Cloud, but also other SAP products including Service Cloud, Datasphere, and more.”

Gainsight CS

Gainsight CS empowers post-sales leaders, Customer Success Managers, and Account Managers to proactively address customer churn and expansion opportunities. By centralizing data from CRM, ERP, ticketing, and support systems, the platform transforms this information into comprehensive AI-powered health scores, offering a comprehensive 360º view of each customer and individual stakeholders, as well as automated playbooks that combine both human and digital interactions. Gainsight’s AI-powered Copilot, further personalizes customer engagement by leveraging generative AI to retrieve specific customer insights, enabling teams to operate at scale with greater precision.

In addition to Gainsight CS, Gainsight offers a suite of advanced solutions designed to elevate every aspect of customer engagement:

Gainsight Staircase AI: Al-powered insights, health scores, and intuitive dashboards derived from real-time customer conversations across all communication channels.

Al-powered insights, health scores, and intuitive dashboards derived from real-time customer conversations across all communication channels. Gainsight for Customer Communities (CC): A unified hub enabling seamless customer collaboration and self-service access, anytime and anywhere.

A unified hub enabling seamless customer collaboration and self-service access, anytime and anywhere. Gainsight for Customer Education (CE): On-demand, digital-first customer onboarding and training experiences designed to accelerate learning curves and deepen customer expertise.

On-demand, digital-first customer onboarding and training experiences designed to accelerate learning curves and deepen customer expertise. Gainsight for Product Experience (PX): Actionable product analytics and targeted in-app engagements that drive and measure customer adoption and product utilization.

Customers can get started by visiting Gainsight’s listing for SAP Sales Cloud on the SAP® Store here .

Read more on the SAP blog here .

ABOUT GAINSIGHT

Gainsight, the world’s leading Customer Success platform, helps businesses drive efficient growth by unifying the post-sales customer journey. Its innovative suite of solutions—including customer success, customer education, product experience, community management, and conversational AI insights—are used by companies of all sizes and industries, including nearly 200 publicly traded organizations. With Gainsight, businesses can leverage AI-driven insights from real-time customer interactions to enhance engagement, improve retention, and drive expansion. Learn how leading companies such as GE Digital, SAP Concur, and Workday use Gainsight at www.gainsight.com.

ABOUT SAP

As a global leader in enterprise applications and business AI, SAP (NYSE:SAP) stands at the nexus of business and technology. For over 50 years, organizations have trusted SAP to bring out their best by uniting business-critical operations spanning finance, procurement, HR, supply chain, and customer experience. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

