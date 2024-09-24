U.S. Energy Corp. to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on September 25, 2024

HOUSTON, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Energy Corp (NASDAQ: USEG, “U.S. Energy” or the “Company”), a growth-focused energy company engaged in operating a portfolio of high-quality producing assets, announced today that it will be presenting at the Emerging Growth Conference on September 25, 2024.



U.S. Energy invites individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts to attend its interactive presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference. This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company’s President and CEO, Ryan Smith. Ryan will deliver a company overview and may subsequently open the floor to questions. Please submit questions in advance to Questions@EmergingGrowth.com.

U.S. Energy will be presenting at 9:05 a.m. Eastern Time for 30 minutes.

Please register at the following link to attend the conference and receive any updates released in follow up to the U.S. Energy presentation: Presentation Registration Link

ABOUT U.S. ENERGY CORP.

We are a growth company focused on consolidating high-quality producing assets in the United States through low-risk development while maintaining an attractive shareholder returns program. We are committed to being a leader in reducing our carbon footprint in the areas in which we operate. More information about U.S. Energy Corp. can be found at www.usnrg.com .

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Mason McGuire

IR@usnrg.com

(303) 993-3200

www.usnrg.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.