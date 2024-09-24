Lofty’s Enhanced Enterprise Platform Proven to Accelerate Business Growth

Trusted by top traditional and virtual brokerages nationwide, the award-winning platform now features enhanced reporting capabilities and extensive custom branding options

PHOENIX, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Award-winning real estate technology innovator Lofty today unveiled an enhanced Enterprise platform, purpose built to support the unique and complex needs of all brokerages – both traditional and virtual. Top brokerages including Epique Realty, Lucido Global, and REAL rely on the AI powered platform, proven to help boost agent productivity and accelerate profitable growth. Featuring enhanced reporting capabilities, extensive custom branding options, and an innovative new pricing scheme, Lofty’s Enterprise platform provides the foundation brokerage owners need to recruit and retain a powerhouse team and effectively compete in today’s market while also helping them to reduce their technology costs. To learn more about Lofty, visit HERE.



All-in-One Platform Expressly Built for Modern Brokerages

Lofty’s Enterprise platform features a new flexible org structure designed to fit brokerages of all types – including both traditional and virtual models - and effectively scale as the business grows. With enhanced reporting capabilities to help increase agent and team productivity, capture campaign ROI and critical performance metrics, the updated platform delivers the operational intelligence needed to drive the business forward. New pricing models include a unique revenue-sharing option that empowers brokerages to significantly reduce their cost of ownership, and with a robust library of custom white label options, Lofty Enterprise helps customers amplify brand loyalty efforts.

The award-winning platform is also a lynchpin to recruiting and retaining a powerhouse team. Lauded for its easy to use and intuitive interface, Lofty ensures agents are up and running quickly and immediately benefit from access to an all-in-one platform, designed to support the entire real estate process, from search to settlement. By automating time consuming, mundane tasks through intuitive AI capabilities, Lofty empowers agents to focus on building essential customer relationships to close more deals faster. And with an unwavering commitment to innovation, Lofty delivers new features regularly– from marketing automations and social media content development to sleek IDX templates and effective smart plans - to support evolving agent needs.

Top Brokerages Rely on Lofty Enterprise Platform

Large brokerage customers who rely on Lofty’s Enterprise platform report increased agent adoption, significant time and cost savings and accelerated business growth. In just one year since implementing Lofty Enterprise, fast growing virtual brokerage Epique Realty has increased their agent base by 342%, more than 2,000 agents. Today, 90% of Epique agents rely on Lofty, an adoption rate three times higher than with the company’s previous CRM. According to CEO and Co-Founder, Josh Miller, “If you’re a large, growing brokerage, I encourage you to consider Lofty as your platform of choice. We currently manage more than 500k leads through Lofty with no plans to slow down. Lofty has the massive scale we need to grow our business, the features our agents require to be successful, and the powerful technology backbone to support our commitment to innovation.”

As Chief Strategy Officer for Lucido Global, Robert Lucido Jr. understands the power of innovative technology to drive efficiencies, support scalability and boost the bottom line. In fact, since relying on Lofty, Lucido Global has increased business growth by more than 40%. “Everything we do is about optimizing the value of time and Lofty is instrumental in helping us achieve this goal. Almost immediately, Lofty helped us eliminate more than 41% of labor intensive, manual data entry, recouping value time and ensuring our agents stay focused on revenue generating activities,” reports Lucido.

“With so much pressure to demonstrate bottom line results amid continued market uncertainty, we understand why brokerage owners may be hesitant to invest in technology right now,” said Stuart Sim, Vice President, Industry Development Lofty. “Yet with interest rates trending down, now is exactly the right time to implement an end-to-end tech platform, designed to help agents work smarter not harder, and maximize the opportunity for new revenue. Rest assured, our Enterprise platform was purpose-built and thoughtfully priced to support the complex and unique needs of brokerages, proven to deliver the results needed to effectively grow the business. Brokerage owners should feel confident that an investment in Lofty is an investment in their future.”

About Lofty Inc.

Lofty Inc. (formerly Chime Technologies) provides an AI-powered platform that helps real estate professionals increase their productivity and accelerate business growth. Featuring award-winning technology, the Lofty platform is designed to optimize every step of the real estate journey, from search to settlement. By leveraging one unified hub, customers can automate marketing programs, streamline the sales process, and maximize collaboration between agents empowering them to spend more time building relationships and their business. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Lofty operates as a US subsidiary of Moatable, Inc. (OTCPK: MTBLY). For more information, visit lofty.com.

