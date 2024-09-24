Verizon Business delivers mission-critical connectivity to South Carolina Army National Guard

The South Carolina Army National Guard has selected Verizon as its primary wireless communications partner



Contract includes more than 1,000 lines of service, ranging from smartphones to data devices

COLUMBIA, S.C., Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business today announced a new contract with the South Carolina Army National Guard (SCARNG), becoming the primary wireless communications provider of the state-based military component.

The deal encompasses connectivity for more than 1,000 devices ranging from 5G Ultra Wideband (UW) and 4G LTE smartphones to data devices like jet packs.

The communications capabilities provided by these devices will play a key factor in the SCARNG’s ability to achieve its mission across the state of South Carolina.

The SCARNG will also have access to the Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team, a specialized group composed primarily of former first responders and military personnel, dedicated to supporting public safety and government agencies during emergencies at no cost to the supported agencies.

This team provides on-demand, emergency assistance during crisis situations on a 24/7 basis. Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team members set up portable cell sites, Wi-Fi hotspots, charging stations and other Verizon Frontline devices and solutions that enable communications and/or boost network performance.

The SCARNG serves the state of South Carolina by responding to domestic emergencies, such as natural disasters, and by assisting in special situations. The SCARNG can also provide staff operations to support the governor during contingency operations.

