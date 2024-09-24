Canon U.S.A., Inc. Celebrates Seymour Liebman’s 50th Anniversary with the Company

The company’s executive vice president honored for his continued dedication that dates to 1974

MELVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, recently celebrated the 50th anniversary of executive vice president Seymour Liebman joining the company in 1974.



To commemorate the milestone, the company’s leadership arranged a surprise event that brought together Canon teams from across the globe to recognize Liebman’s unwavering commitment to fostering a culture of creativity and collaboration while celebrating his continued efforts to inspire innovation across a range of industries. Liebman currently serves as the executive vice president, chief administrative officer, and general counsel of Canon U.S.A., Inc., and senior managing executive officer of Canon Inc.

"For five decades, Seymour has been the heart and soul of our company's innovation, and we are proud to celebrate the impact he has had on Canon’s continued growth,” said Isao “Sammy” Kobayashi, president and CEO, Canon U.S.A., Inc. “Seymour’s vision and leadership have not only propelled our technology forward but have also made a lasting impact on the communities we serve. We are fortunate to have him as a guiding force at Canon U.S.A., Inc.”

Liebman joined the Canon U.S.A. Accounting Division in 1974 as a manager and was promoted to Vice President in 1987. In 1989, he established the in-house legal department at Canon U.S.A. In 1996, he was promoted to Executive Vice President and General Manager for Administration and Regional Operations as well as being named General Counsel. In addition to these positions, Liebman was appointed Chief Administrative Officer in 2008.

“Being recognized for my 50 years at Canon U.S.A. is truly humbling, and I look forward to continue making great memories,” Liebman said. "Canon inspires innovation and empowers its employees to push the boundaries for a strong future. As I reach this milestone, it's exciting to look back and see just how far we've come and the strides we've made to advance technology in a range of industries. I thank my current and former co-workers for their kind words, and I am grateful to Canon U.S.A. for this wonderful and supportive gesture. I’m excited to continue our on-going efforts to meet the needs of our customers and improve our Long Island community.”

Over the course of his tenure, Liebman has seen the company make significant strides technologically and within the community. Canon Inc., Canon U.S.A., Inc.’s parent company, has ranked in the top-five overall companies in U.S. patents granted for 38 consecutive years and Canon has expanded into several new industries during this time. He continues to cultivate a strong community-service presence, with major roles in many of the corporate social responsibility initiatives, including Clean Earth Crew projects that work to clean local parks and beaches. Liebman has also helped champion the relocation of the Canon U.S.A., Inc. headquarters in Melville, where it has played a prominent role in the community for more than a decade.

