Thumzup to Co-Host Culver City Biz October Evening Mixer with KBella Pizza

Los Angeles, CA, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thumzup Media Corporation ("Thumzup" or the "Company") (OTCQB: TZUP), a leader in innovative social media branding and marketing solutions, is pleased to announce that it will co-host the Culver City Biz October Evening Mixer on Thursday, October 3, 2024, with KBella Pizza from 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM.



Attendees at the Culver City Biz October Evening Mixer will have the opportunity to earn $10 by posting a slice of KBella Pizza and other delicious refreshments at the event through the Thumzup app.

"We are excited to co-host the Culver City Biz October Evening Mixer with one of our favorite Westside pizza spots, KBella Pizza. Together, we're providing a welcoming space for local professionals to connect, network, and experience the Thumzup app in action," said Robert Steele, CEO and Founder of Thumzup. "This event is a great opportunity for attendees to discover how Thumzup can enhance their social media presence and bring value to their businesses."

The evening will be a relaxed and informal gathering, perfect for building new business relationships and reconnecting with peers. Attendees will also receive a brief introduction to the Thumzup app and its unique advantages for businesses and individuals alike. Finger food and drinks will be provided.

Attendance is free, but registration is required. To RSVP, please email culvercitybiz@gmail.com or text (310) 413-2712.

Event Details

Date: Thursday, October 3, 2024

Time: 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM

Location: KBella Pizza located at 11028 Washington Blvd. Culver City, CA 90232

The Thumzup app is available for download on the App Store and Google Play .

About Thumzup®

Thumzup Media Corporation (Thumzup) is democratizing the multi-billion dollar social media branding and marketing industry. Its flagship product, the Thumzup platform, utilizes a robust programmatic advertiser dashboard coupled with a consumer-facing App to enable individuals to get paid cash for posting about participating advertisers on major social media outlets through the Thumzup App. The easy-to-use dashboard allows advertisers to programmatically customize their campaigns. Cash payments are made to App users/creators through PayPal and other digital payment systems.

Thumzup was featured on CBS News Los Angeles and is a publicly traded company (OTCQB stock ticker: TZUP). For more information, please visit https://www.thumzupmedia.com.

