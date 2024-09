Cellebrite Patents its Remote Mobile Collection Capabilities for Businesses

Remote Mobile Collection enables faster device access and analysis, saving corporate investigators time and money

TYSONS CORNER, Va. and PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellebrite (Nasdaq: CLBT), a global leader in premier Digital Investigative solutions for the public and private sectors, announced today the patent for Remote Mobile Collection, which equips corporate investigators with immediate, targeted remote data collection – saving them time and money. In today’s hybrid work environment, this newly patented technology – available in Cellebrite’s SaaS platforms Endpoint Mobile Now and Endpoint Inspector – delivers high value, supporting rapid data collection and offers greater convenience to the device’s consenting owner, who can keep it during collection rather than return it to a corporate office.



According to Cellebrite’s 2024 Industry Trends Survey, 83% of respondents said they rely on multiple tools for data collection. Remote Mobile Collection allows businesses flexibility to quickly collect from multiple devices at the same time, without disrupting day-to-day operations. These capabilities are available to the private sector, improving data accessibility and turnaround time – providing results within hours.

“We are proud to earn the patent for our Remote Mobile Collection capabilities. This technology underscores our commitment to efficiently modernize the workflow of our private sector customers,” said Ronnen Armon, Chief Product and Technologies Officer at Cellebrite. “This new era for remote collection enables us to continue innovating solutions that deliver unparalleled experiences for the businesses we serve.”

Discover more about Cellebrite’s remote mobile collection capabilities.

About Cellebrite

Cellebrite’s (Nasdaq: CLBT) mission is to enable its customers to protect and save lives, accelerate justice and preserve privacy in communities around the world. We are a global leader in Digital Investigative solutions for the public and private sectors, empowering organizations in mastering the complexities of legally sanctioned digital investigations by streamlining intelligence processes. Trusted by thousands of leading agencies and companies worldwide, Cellebrite’s Digital Investigative platform and solutions transform how customers collect, review, analyze and manage data in legally sanctioned investigations. To learn more visit us at www.cellebrite.com, https://investors.cellebrite.com, or follow us on X at @Cellebrite.

About Cellebrite Enterprise Solutions

In a world that’s evolving rapidly, Cellebrite Enterprise Solutions looks beyond the horizon to design solutions to keep data within reach, transform it and reveal important insights to protect your business and employees. From headquarters to home office, e-discovery professionals and corporate investigators can access endpoints anywhere with Cellebrite’s enterprise solution offerings.

Media

Victor Ryan Cooper

Sr. Director of Corporate Communications + Content Operations

Victor.cooper@cellebrite.com

+1 404.804.5910

Investor Relations

Andrew Kramer

Vice President, Investor Relations

investors@cellebrite.com

+1 973.206.7760

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.