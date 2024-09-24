Former U.S. CDC Director joins Board of Swiss health technology company: ARTIDIS announces board appointment of Dr. Julie Gerberding, President and CEO of the U.S. Foundation for the National Institutes of Health (FNIH)

BASEL, Sept. 24, 2024 — ARTIDIS today announced the appointment of Dr. Julie Louise Gerberding to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Dr. Gerberding is President and CEO of the Foundation for the National Institutes of Health (FNIH), a non-profit organization based in the United States that builds public-private-patient biomedical research partnerships to address important medical challenges in support of the NIH mission.



ARTIDIS is a pioneering clinical stage tech company that aims to set the gold standard in tissue analysis and therapy optimization. The company focuses its research and development efforts on solid tumors to enhance responses to chemo, immunotherapy, and cell therapies, driving precision in cancer care and diagnostics.



As a member of the ARTIDIS Board of Directors, Dr. Gerberding will provide pivotal support to ARTIDIS in its commercialization phase. She will play an active role in enhancing the company’s strategic initiatives, fostering effective collaboration among diverse U.S. healthcare stakeholders, and driving sustainable advancements within healthcare.



“I am incredibly pleased to welcome Julie to our Board. This appointment comes at a time of exceptional growth for the company. Her leadership in fostering innovative collaborations in medical research will significantly expand our Board’s experience,” commented Martin Gertsch, Chairman of the Board of ARTIDIS.



Dr. Gerberding previously served as Executive Vice President and Chief Patient Officer at Merck & Co (MSD). As the former director of the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Gerberding led the agency through numerous public health crises.



Among the many initiatives of the FNIH, the Accelerating Medicines Partnership (AMP) has been a game-changer in advancing research into diseases such as ALS, Alzheimer’s, and autoimmune diseases. Additionally, FNIH was a leader in the ACTIV program during the COVID-19 pandemic helping fast-track the development of life-saving vaccines and therapeutics.



When joining the ARTIDIS Board, Gerberding emphasized the importance of ARTIDIS’ patient-centric approach and innovative strides in cancer diagnostics.

“People will benefit from more diagnostic precision and improved treatment decision-making,” Gerberding said. “This amazing team is networked with the most advanced oncology treatment centers and expert clinicians to progress this exciting technology.”

This refers to ARTIDIS' clinical program, working together in different strategic alliances with leading oncology centers, such as MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston. On its growth pathway, ARTIDIS’ Houston office just relocated to Texas Medical Center’s new Helix Park Complex earlier this month.

“I am thrilled to have Julie join the ARTIDIS Board. Her profound experience in global healthcare, her strong commitment to enhancing patients' lives, and her exceptional leadership skills will be invaluable assets to our Board as we advance our growth strategy,” added Dr. Marija Plodinec, Ph.D., Co-founder and CEO of ARTIDIS.





About ARTIDIS

ARTIDIS® AG is a clinical-stage tech company, pioneering rapid tissue analysis and therapy optimization. Through its proprietary nanotechnology platform and holistic data solution, ARTIDIS accelerates drug discovery, tissue engineering, and personalized treatment. The company focuses its research and development efforts on enhancing patient responses to chemo, immunotherapy, and cell therapies — shaping the future of cancer care and diagnostics.





