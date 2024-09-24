CEO of Creatio Selected as One of The Boston Business Journal’s 2024 Power 50: The Movement Makers

The list comprises leaders who are looking to the future and represents those in the Greater Boston area who are influencing their local communities for good

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creatio , a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom, today announced that its CEO Katherine Kostereva has been selected as one of The Boston Business Journals’ 2024 Power 50: The Movement Makers . The list comprises leaders who are looking to the future and represents those in the Greater Boston area who are influencing their local communities for good.The annual list of honorees is nominated by their peers, vetted by The Boston Business Journal (BBJ), and recognized as the 50 most influential people in the region. They represent various industries and use their influence to lead the way to a better Boston. These professionals are creating change and taking actionable steps to ensure Boston's continued growth as a place for equity, inclusion, and diverse points of view.Envisioning and building a global company is not an easy feat, yet as an effective leader, Katherine Kostereva made the vision a reality. Under Katherine Kostereva’s strong leadership, Creatio has grown from a handful of young enthusiasts to a global company that provides a leading AI-powered no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM. A defining part of Creatio’s DNA and promise is its Genuine Care for both the Creatio family and the broader global community. Katherine’s passion and dedication have earned her numerous accolades, including Top 25 SaaS Influencers, Top 50 SaaS CEOs, Top 50 Women Leaders in SaaS, and the EY Entrepreneur of The Year New England Award. She is also a co-author of the "No-Code Playbook," a widely downloaded guide on no-code automation.Under Katherine’s leadership, Creatio has been recognized by top analyst firms like Gartner and Forrester, supporting millions of workflows daily across 100 countries. In June 2024, the company raised $200 million at a $1.2 billion valuation, earning “unicorn” status.About CreatioCreatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio’s DNA.For more information, please visit www.creatio.com

