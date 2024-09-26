Sound Vault Studios Welcomes New Sound Engineer and Unveils State-of-the-Art Equipment Upgrades

sound vault studios

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sound Vault Studios, a leading music recording studio located in the heart of Chicago, is excited to announce the addition of a new sound engineer to its talented team. This strategic hire, along with significant investments in updating the studio's equipment, underscores Sound Vault Studios' commitment to delivering unparalleled recording experiences to artists in the Hermosa, Palmer Square, and Bucktown areas.With these enhancements, Sound Vault Studios continues to establish itself as a premier destination for musicians, podcasters, and content creators seeking professional-grade audio production. The studio's updated facilities now feature cutting-edge technology designed to meet the diverse needs of its clients, from high-fidelity music recording and mixing to sophisticated podcast and voiceover production."We are thrilled to welcome Asher Myers to our team," said Mark Sobot, Studio Manager at Sound Vault Studios. "Asher brings a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective that aligns perfectly with our vision of fostering a vibrant and supportive recording community. Our recent equipment upgrades further enhance our ability to provide artists with the resources they need to bring their creative visions to life."The new sound engineer, Asher, expressed excitement about joining Sound Vault Studios. "I'm delighted to be part of such a forward-thinking and artist-focused studio. The newly upgraded equipment opens up incredible possibilities for innovation and creativity. I look forward to collaborating with artists from the Hermosa, Palmer Square, and Bucktown neighborhoods and helping them achieve their artistic goals."Sound Vault Studios invites artists in these communities to explore its state-of-the-art facilities and become part of a dynamic recording community. By offering exceptional sound quality and a collaborative environment, the studio is committed to supporting local talent and nurturing the creative arts scene in Chicago.For more information or to schedule a tour of the studio, please visit SoundVaultStudios.com or contact Mark Sobot at Mark@soundvaultstudios.com.About Sound Vault StudiosLocated within Chicago's renowned Fort Knox Studios, Sound Vault Studios offers a comprehensive range of recording services, including music recording, mixing, mastering, podcast production, and live video recording. With a focus on quality and innovation, Sound Vault Studios is dedicated to providing artists with an exceptional recording experience.

