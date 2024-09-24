LunaLite Drone Shows Has Viral Success at InvestFest, Becomes Premier Partner for Lifestyle Events In Carribean

Adrian Allen and Arturo Lourdes, Founders of LunaLite Drone Show Steve Harvey Lights Up The Sky At InvestFest Atlanta 2024 Illuminating the Caribbean and beyond with LunaLite Drone Show Technologies

Miami based company prepares to take experiential events to the next level with major festivals and luxury events in Caribbean

Events are now more than just a party, they should tell a story and we are excited that we can help tell these stories in a new way that creates more than a memory, it creates and experience.” — Adrian Allen, Co-Founder, LunaLite Drone Show

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- LunaLite Drone Shows, the minority-owned and operated drone technology company that is revolutionizing event storytelling, has taken the world by storm after their viral performance at InvestFest 2024 in Atlanta. LunaLite captivated the crowd with an unforgettable drone display that projected a striking image of television host and entrepreneur Steve Harvey , cementing their status as the leading innovator in the drone entertainment industry.The viral drone show, held at the Guardian Works venue in front of thousands of attendees, marked a major milestone for LunaLite, drawing widespread attention across social media and the entertainment industry. Steve Harvey’s likeness lit up the night sky, wowing the audience and creating a buzz that spread beyond the event."Seeing the reaction to the Steve Harvey drone projection was incredible. It was a perfect fusion of technology and entertainment," said Adrian Allen, Co-Founder and CEO of LunaLite Drone Shows. "We are honored to bring stories to life in the most captivating way possible and proud to be part of such a historic event at InvestFest."Expanding Horizons: Major Partnerships SecuredFollowing the viral success at InvestFest, LunaLite has been named the premier drone show media partner for several upcoming high-profile events in the Caribbean and major sporting arenas. These include highly anticipated cultural celebrations such as Cayman Pirates Week in November 2024, the Cayman Cookout in January 2025, and upcoming nationally televised sporting events. These new partnerships further establish LunaLite as a leader in drone technology and immersive entertainment experiences."We’re excited to bring our drone storytelling to the Caribbean and beyond," said Arturo Lourde Co-Founder of LunaLite."From vibrant cultural festivals to world-class sporting events, we look forward to creating unforgettable visuals that will captivate audiences around the globe."LunaLite’s ability to combine cutting-edge drone technology with entertainment has set a new standard for live events, from grand openings and corporate launches to large-scale festivals. With their fleet of synchronized drones, LunaLite creates stunning visual displays that can tell a story, celebrate a brand, or engage a crowd in a unique and thrilling way.A Bright Future Ahead...As the premier drone show partner for Cayman Pirates Week and Cayman Cookout, LunaLite is poised to bring their innovative storytelling to international audiences. In addition to their Caribbean ventures, LunaLite is currently working to provide drone shows for major soccer and football events, further broadening their influence in the world of sports entertainment.With a growing portfolio that plans to expand to high-profile festivals, corporate events, and international sporting engagements, LunaLite Drone Shows is positioning itself as the “go-to” choice for event creators to tell the story of their event dynamically.For more information on LunaLite Drone Shows or to inquire about booking LunaLite for your next event, please visit LunaLitedroneshow.com.

LunaLite Drone Shows Prepares for College and NFL 2024 Season

