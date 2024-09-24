Public Notice of Intent to Issue a Categorical Exclusion to Rockland Oaks

Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is seeking public comment on its intent to issue a Categorical Exclusion.

RIDOH has reviewed for approval the request by the Rockland Oaks public water system (PWS # RI1000020), in cooperation with an adjacent public water system, the Scituate High School & Middle School public water system (PWS # RI1615612) for a Categorical Exclusion determination for its proposed Rockland Oaks Public Water System Improvements project. Water supply for the Rockland Oaks facility is proposed to be provided by a new distribution connection to the Scituate High School & Middle School public water system (PWS # RI1615612) and improvements to the Rockland Oaks equipment/mechanical room, with the intent of ultimately inactivating the Rockland Oaks public water system (PWS # RI1000020). In addition to developing a new transmission main to Rockland Oaks, the project scope involves development of a new public well #4 at the High School/Middle School campus and select improvements to the High School/Middle School system related to the new connection, including to the pump house, controls, storage tank, and distribution pump system, presently under construction. The project location(s) will include the Scituate High School/Middle School campus located at 94 Trimtown Road, Scituate, RI 02857 (Scituate Assessors Map 33 Lot 14) through Rockland Road and into Rockland Oaks located at 104 Rockland Road, North Scituate, RI 02857 (Scituate Assessors Map 33 Lot 127).

It has been determined that any impacts from the project, subject to certain defined conditions and with all proposed mitigation and the required mitigation and conditions in accordance with state permits and comments, would be minor and short term in duration and that the project, subject to certain defined conditions and with all proposed mitigation and the required mitigation and conditions in accordance with state permits and comments, will not individually, or cumulatively over time, have a significant effect on the quality of the environment. Therefore, RIDOH is hereby giving notice of intent to issue a Categorical Exclusion for the proposed project pursuant to the requirements and authority set forth in Chapter 46-12.8 of the General Laws of Rhode Island and the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund regulations (216-RICR-50-05-6).

A copy of the proposed Categorical Exclusion can be obtained by calling RIDOH's Center for Drinking Water Quality at 401-222-6867 weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or by emailing DOH.RIDWQ@health.ri.gov. All material submitted for review is available for public inspection weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at RIDOH, Center for Drinking Water Quality, Three Capitol Hill, Room 209, Providence, RI 02908.

Written comments should be sent to the Center for Drinking Water Quality at the address above or emailed to DOH.RIDWQ@health.ri.gov within thirty (30) days of the date of this notice.

A public hearing to hear or otherwise receive comments on the proposed intent to issue a Categorical Exclusion will be held if RIDOH receives such a request by twenty-five (25) persons, or by a governmental agency, or by an association having not less than twenty-five (25) members, within ten (10) days of published notice. If a public hearing is held, it will be open to the public, recorded and held at least five (5) days before the end of the public-comment period. A hearing will not be held earlier than ten (10) days after notice of its location, date, and time published. A request for a public hearing should be sent to the Center for Drinking Water Quality at the address above or emailed to DOH.RIDWQ@health.ri.gov. Notice should be taken that if RIDOH receives a request(s) as provided above on or before 4:30 p.m., October 4, 2024, a public hearing will be held at the following time and place:

October 8, 2024, at 11 a.m. RIDOH Auditorium Three Capitol Hill Providence, Rhode Island 02908

Interested persons should contact RIDOH to confirm if a hearing will be held at the time and location noted above.

The location of the public hearing will be accessible to the handicapped. Interpreter services for people with hearing impairment and audiotapes for people with vision impairment will be made available. RIDOH is handicap accessible to individuals with disabilities.

Please call RIDOH's Center for Drinking Water Quality at 401-222-6867 for further information. For individuals requesting communication assistance, call Rhode Island Relay (TTY) at 711 or 800-745-5555 at least forty-eight (48) hours in advance.