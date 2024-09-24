Ömer Suner Discusses the Foundation of Successful Entrepreneurship: Finding a Problem Worth Solving

A problem is far more compelling when it aligns with broader societal or technological trends.” — Ömer Suner, CEO of Ozan Electronic Money Institution

ISTANBUL, TURKEY, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ömer Suner , an experienced entrepreneur with a background in fintech and marketing, shares his insights into the crucial first step of building a successful business: finding a problem worth solving. Suner emphasises that identifying and addressing a significant challenge is the cornerstone of creating lasting value for customers and building a sustainable business.Finding a Problem Worth Solving: The Key to SuccessÖmer Suner explains that a problem is worth solving when it impacts a significant audience and offers a genuine opportunity for innovation. “The foundation of any successful business starts with finding a problem worth solving,” says Suner. He argues that the best problems are those that affect a large or growing audience, have tangible consequences, align with broader trends, can be scaled, and are not adequately addressed by current solutions.Suner highlights that a targeted approach is often more effective than trying to cater to everyone from the outset. He shares an example from his first fintech venture, where the focus was on a specific niche: young gamers who needed a safe and convenient way to make payments. “By zeroing in on this niche audience, we were able to build a solution that addressed their exact needs, gaining a foothold in the market by solving a real and present problem for a dedicated group​,” he explains.Ömer Suner: "Solving Problems that Resonate with Market Movements"Highlighting the impact of aligning solutions with market movements, Ömer Suner states, “A problem is far more compelling when it aligns with broader societal or technological trends.” He emphasises the rise of embedded finance and Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) in the fintech sector as prime examples of innovations that address significant market needs. These solutions simplify the integration of financial services into various products, enhancing user experiences and operational efficiency.Suner also points out the transformative role of artificial intelligence (AI) in fintech, explaining, “AI enables fintechs to process vast amounts of data in real-time, improving fraud detection, optimising lending decisions, and creating more personalised financial products.” By aligning with these trends, fintechs are positioned to deliver impactful solutions that meet the evolving demands of the market.Scalability and the Untapped Potential of FintechSuner emphasises the critical role of scalability in identifying problems worth solving, particularly in the fintech space. He notes that a successful business must design its core products and services to handle increased demand without major operational overhauls. In his experience, scalable solutions allow fintech companies to expand rapidly while maintaining efficiency. “When a business is scalable, it can expand its reach and operations while maintaining or even improving efficiency, thus ensuring sustainable growth,” Suner explains. This scalability supports growth and helps companies manage costs, leveraging economies of scale and network effects to build a robust market presence.Suner stresses that finding a problem worth solving is the essential first step for any entrepreneur. By focusing on high-intensity, scalable problems that align with broader trends, businesses can position themselves as indispensable solutions in the market. “Ultimately, it’s about understanding who you can help the most right now. Focus on their pain points, develop a solution that resonates deeply, and build from there,” Suner advises.For a detailed exploration of these insights, you can read Ömer Suner’s full article on LinkedIn: Find a Problem Worth Solving: The Foundation of a Successful Business About Ozan Elektronik Para (EMI - Ozan Electronic Money Institution)Ozan Elektronik Para is an electronic money institution in Türkiye with licenses and memberships from Visa, Mastercard, UnionPay, BKM, and Troy. Its Ozan SuperApp/SuperCard products provide individual financial solutions to end-users. Meanwhile, Ozan Business products address all the payment and collection needs of medium and large-scale businesses and ventures. Ozan Elektronik Para offers innovative solutions such as FijiPOS, FijiCash, and FijiPlace, as well as QR payments, link payments, virtual and physical POS, payment gateway, and dealer collections. Ozan Elektronik Para operates in Türkiye under Law No. 6493 and is authorised to make agreements with member businesses per Law No. 5464.

