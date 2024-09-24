Jingsong Unveils New Counterbalance Robot, Advancing Warehousing Efficiency!

Shenzhen, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The factory in Fusong, Jilin, is abuzz with Forklift Mobile Robots (FMRs) moving swiftly between production lines and warehouses. These smart machines seamlessly identify, lift, transport, and stack cargo. Large-tonnage double-pallet loads are transferred from the stacking conveyor to the warehouse, where the FMRs lift them to a height of 3 meters, completing precise three-layer stacking. After each task, the data is instantly synced to the client’s system, increasing workflow efficiency by up to 70%.

Driven by technological innovation, Jingsong Intelligent has introduced a cutting-edge counterbalance model that combines powerful performance, broad adaptability, and flexible design. Positioned as the best-in-class in its price range, this "all-purpose model" redefines standards for counterbalance forklifts.

Innovation Inspired by Demand: Breakthroughs of the New Counterbalance Model

Performance Leader, delivering lightning-fast speed and unmatched precision.

The next-generation counterbalance forklift robot (X-FMR) features a cutting-edge new energy power system and a cross-industry synchronized motor, driving significant improvements in speed and peak power. With a minimum speed of 10mm/s and enhanced stopping precision, the X-FMR operates with remarkable accuracy. Boasting a peak power of 40KW, it supports a maximum speed of 3.7m/s and acceleration of 1.5m/s². This results in a 150% efficiency boost compared to conventional single-steering forklifts, offering precise and efficient performance in both dynamic and static operations.

Versatile and Unconstrained Performance!

The new counterbalance truck is built on a specialized, industry-leading platform, designed for both indoor and outdoor use, including ride-on models. Its robust chassis ensures stable operation even on steep slopes (up to 20% incline), while the IPX4-rated waterproofing allows all-weather use, expanding its operational range for rainy and cold-storage environments. With rapid 1-hour charging and multiple battery swap options, it meets diverse customer needs across industries. Charging stations can support up to 60 units simultaneously, pushing the limits of continuous operation and enabling 24/7 lights-out factory automation.

Exceptional Flexibility, Empowered by Intelligence!

One of the standout features of the new counterbalance truck is its array of patented technologies. Advanced algorithms and a proprietary controller streamline deployment, offering a highly flexible, scalable, and adaptable solution for intelligent multi-vehicle fleet scheduling and management. The modular design, combined with an advanced vision system, enhances the precision of attachment recognition. Its dual-pallet forks enable simultaneous loading, meeting the stringent demands of triple-layer pallet stacking and double-layer soft package handling.

Real-World Advantages: Lower Costs, Increased Efficiency, Improved Quality

The new model reduces labor intensity and enhances safety in operations. In large factories, which can span tens of thousands of square meters, traditional workflows often require significant human resources to manage tasks across multiple production lines, storage areas, and loading docks. Long-distance travel and mixed operations between workers and forklifts not only decrease efficiency but also increase safety risks. In a deployment for a major beverage company, multiple new counterbalance trucks were used to automate material replenishment and storage across production lines and warehouses. The trucks managed over 10,000 storage locations with intelligent control, reducing manual labor by 85% and dramatically lowering the risk of safety incidents.

