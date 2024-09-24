Aurora Information Technology joins Softlink Information Centres

BRISBANE, Australia, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Softlink Information Centres, a Volaris Group company, has acquired Aurora Information Technology (AIT), developer of library automation software used in public and special libraries. Their flagship product, Aurora Library Management System (LMS), is based on Aurora Montage - a patron web catalogue. This year, a new, cloud-based library staff solution called Aurora Astria was introduced to the market.



AIT was established in the late 1990s. Co-founders, Doug Coulson and Martin Fisk, designed and developed the product.

“It took us almost one year to build Aurora software to the point of winning business. Our first customer was the Royal Blind Society (NSW) which over time became part of Vision Australia. AIT is now providing software for Vision Australia’s major digital transformation project. With software capabilities for Libraries for the Blind, we also won business with national organisations in New Zealand and South Africa.” Doug Coulson, AIT Co-founder.

Today, Aurora is found in large and small public libraries, predominantly in Australia. This includes the Rural Libraries Queensland network, managed by the State Library of Queensland. The solution supports the delivery of a centralised catalogue and networked library services throughout the State.

For more than 10 years, AIT has donated Aurora LMS software, hosting and services to all indigenous knowledge centres through Queensland.

“The average life of a small business is less than 9 years, so to have been in business now for 28 years, still having our original customers and being able to help support indigenous library services along the way, is something for which AIT founders are very grateful. We are pleased that Aurora has found a home at Softlink Information Centres.” Doug Coulson, AIT Co-founder.

Sarah Thompson, General Manager of Softlink Information Centres adds: “It is exciting to include AIT as part of our wider community of software businesses across the globe that work tirelessly to provide exceptional solutions to librarians, researchers and library managers.”

The AIT team will join Softlink Information Centres, led by Sarah Thompson.

About Softlink Information Centres

Softlink Information Centres has been a leader in providing library, knowledge and research management solutions for over 40 years. Our products are trusted by hundreds of businesses worldwide, including some of the largest multi-branch law firms, parliamentary, government libraries and top management consulting firms. We combine the latest technology with ease of use and affordability, enabling our clients to adapt, grow and deliver superior services. Visit us at Softlink Information Centres [https://ic.softlinkint.com/].

For further information on Softlink Information Centres, please visit ic.softlinkint.com

About Volaris Group

Volaris acquires, strengthens and grows vertical market technology companies. As an operating group of Constellation Software Inc., Volaris is all about strengthening businesses within the markets they compete and enabling them to grow – whether that growth comes through organic measures such as new initiatives and product development, day-to-day business, or through complementary acquisitions. Learn more at www.volarisgroup.com.

