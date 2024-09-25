Silicon On Insulator (SOI) Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, and Drivers For 2024-2033

Silicon On Insulator (SOI) Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The silicon on insulator (soi) market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $3.11 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 14.9% ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The silicon on insulator (SOI) market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.54 billion in 2023 to $1.78 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to demand for higher performance chips, mobile and consumer electronics boom, advancements in semiconductor manufacturing, rise of internet of things (iot), growth in automotive electronics.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Silicon On Insulator (SOI) Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The silicon on insulator (SOI) market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $3.11 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to market expansion in asia-pacific region, growth in data centers, demand for higher performance devices, rise in augmented reality (ar) and virtual reality (vr), automotive electronics advancements.

Growth Driver Of The Silicon On Insulator (SOI) Market

The increasing demand for high-speed microprocessors is driving the silicon on insulators market forward. A microprocessor refers to an integrated circuit that is the main unit of a computer that analyzes and completes data processing. Silicon on insulators is used in high-performance micro processing to maximize performance and efficiency.

Who Are The Leading Competitors In The Silicon On Insulator (SOI) Market Share?

Key players in the market include GlobalWafers Co. Ltd., GlobalFoundries Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Shanghai Simgui Technology Co. Ltd., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Silicon Valley Microelectronics Inc., Soitec S.A., STMicroelectronics N.V., SUMCO Corporation, IBM Corporation, Virginia Semiconductor Inc., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Qorvo Inc., Applied Materials Inc., ARM Holdings, ASML Holding N.V., Cree Inc., EV Group (EVG), Freescale Semiconductor Inc., Global Communication Semiconductors LLC, ON Semiconductor Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corporation, International Rectifier Corporation, Jazz Semiconductor Inc., Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, Microsemi Corporation.

What Are The Dominant Trends In Silicon On Insulator (SOI) Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the silicon-on-insulator market are developing technology advancements such as silicon-on-insulator technology platforms. Silicon-on-insulator (SOI) technology is a semiconductor wafer technology that comprises the manufacture of silicon semiconductor devices in a layered silicon-insulator-silicon substrate, with the goal of lowering parasitic capacitance within the device and therefore boosting performance.

How Is The Global Silicon On Insulator (SOI) Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Fully Depleted Silicon On Insulator (Fd-SoI), Partially Depleted Silicon On Insulator (Pd- SoI), Power- SoI, Other Types

2) By Wafer Size: Less Than Or Equal To 200mm, 201mm And Above

3) By Technology: BESOI, SiMOX, Smart Cut, ELTRAN, SoS

4) By Application: Power Supplies, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, IT and Telecommunication, Aerospace and Defense, Industrial, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Silicon On Insulator (SOI) Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Silicon On Insulator (SOI) Market Definition

Silicon on insulator refers to a semiconductor device that includes layers of crystalline silicon separated from the bulk substrate by a layer of insulator. It is widely used in high-speed computer processing for greater performance and efficiency.

The major types of silicon on insulator (SoI) are fully depleted silicon on insulator (FD-SoI), partially depleted silicon on insulator (PD-SoI), power-SoI, and others. A fully depleted silicon on insulator (Fd-SoI) refers to a semiconductor device that contains an ultra-thin layer of silicon over buried oxide, which is then placed on a thin layer of silicon base. The major wafer sizes are less than or equal to 200 mm and 201 mm and above. Various technologies involved are besoi, simox, smart cut, eltran, and sos. Several applications include power supplies, consumer electronics, automotive, IT and telecommunications, aerospace and defense, industrial, and others.

