CarbonBuilt Collaborates with Meta to Accelerate Production of Ultra-Low Carbon Concrete

Catalytic capital enables immediate deployment of CarbonBuilt technology at two production facilities and regional capacity-building

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarbonBuilt® today announced a collaboration with Meta to accelerate adoption of its technology and significantly reduce emissions in the hard-to-abate concrete industry. This agreement will enable CarbonBuilt to upgrade additional plants and scale production of its low cost, low-carbon Reversa® binder more quickly - facilitating rapid adoption and impact.



CarbonBuilt enables its customers to reduce their carbon footprint by up to 70 percent compared to industry baselines without compromise to price, performance, or plant operations. CarbonBuilt’s low-carbon Reversa binder, which reacts with and permanently stores CO2 during the curing process, displaces carbon-intensive cement in a producer’s ingredient list. Deployed at existing concrete plants, CarbonBuilt’s technology offers a pathway to meaningful decarbonization of the concrete industry, which currently produces about 8 percent of global emissions.

CarbonBuilt’s solution is commercially available today at Blair Block, Alabama’s largest concrete masonry producer. There, it is producing thousands of tons of concrete each month while delivering both carbon reduction and carbon removal on a daily basis. The company is now focused on rapid expansion, which this collaboration with Meta will accelerate.

“Everyone agrees that we need more immediate and significant reductions in CO 2 emissions if we are to bend the carbon curve,” said Rahul Shendure, CEO of CarbonBuilt. “All meaningful solutions in the cement and concrete space require some type of infrastructure change, and making them happen fast requires that market participants can secure an attractive return on their investment of financial and human capital. Our collaboration with Meta will help accelerate the scale-up of our ambitious, here-now technology.”

“Meta is prioritizing a multifaceted approach to accelerating decarbonization in hard-to-abate sectors like concrete. Our collaboration with CarbonBuilt will help them to deliver a step change reduction in emissions with a clear near-term path to scale,” said John DeAngelis, Head of Clean Technology Innovation at Meta. “Accelerating the deployment of these types of solutions is critical for driving deep decarbonization and we hope this collaboration can help pave the path for others to do the same.”

Since 2020, Meta has maintained net zero emissions in its global operations – reducing emissions by 94% from a 2017 baseline – and has publicly committed to achieving net zero emissions across its value chain in 2030. For more information on Meta’s sustainability efforts, visit sustainability.atmeta.com .

Shendure and DeAngelis will discuss this novel partnership on a special “Leadership and Green Growth” panel at The Hub - Live , Tuesday, September 24 from 2-3 p.m. as part of Climate Week NYC.

ABOUT CARBONBUILT®

CarbonBuilt, winner of the NRG COSIA Carbon XPRIZE, enables concrete manufacturers to reduce their carbon footprint by up to 70 percent compared to industry baselines. CarbonBuilt’s technology replaces the expensive, high-carbon Portland cement typically used during concrete manufacturing with a proprietary low-cost cement alternative, Reversa®, made from widely-available low carbon materials. These materials harden after chemically reacting with CO 2 , not only to strengthen the blocks, but also to permanently store the CO 2 , diverting it from the atmosphere. Because it can be cost-effectively installed at existing concrete manufacturing plants and delivers products that meet ASTM C90 and other applicable industry standards without increasing costs, CarbonBuilt’s technology can be rapidly adopted by the nearly 800 concrete masonry plants in the U.S. alone. More information is available at www.carbonbuilt.com

