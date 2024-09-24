Fjällräven Launches Resale Marketplace to Extend Product Lifespans and Reduce Waste

Archive Powers Fjällräven Pre-Loved, the Swedish Brand’s New Peer-to-Peer U.S. Site for Buying and Selling Second Hand Apparel, Bags and Gear

Louisville, CO., Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fjällräven, the iconic outdoor brand known for its commitment to sustainability and timeless design, is proud to announce the launch of Fjällräven Pre-Loved, a peer-to-peer resale marketplace where customers across the U.S. can buy and sell second hand Fjällräven apparel, bags and gear. This new platform, provided by Archive — which powers innovative, profitable circular businesses for global brands — not only gives a second life to Fjällräven products but also aligns with the brand’s long-standing mission to reduce waste and promote circularity within the outdoor and apparel industries.

“Since 1960 Fjällräven has believed in creating products built to last with sustainability, durability, and timeless design,” said Nathan Dopp, CEO Americas of Fjällräven. “Our commitment to sustainability is not just about minimizing our impact today, but about ensuring that our products continue to serve a purpose for generations to come. Resale is a natural extension of this philosophy. By encouraging the resale of pre-loved items, we reduce waste, conserve resources, and honor the craftsmanship that goes into every Fjällräven piece. It’s not just about making less; it’s about making better and making it last.”

Fjällräven’s sustainability efforts have long been at the core of the brand’s identity, with a design philosophy that prioritizes functionality, durability, and timeless appeal. The launch of Fjällräven Pre-Loved is a natural evolution of these values, enabling customers to continue their outdoor adventures while minimizing their environmental impact.

The introduction of this resale platform comes on the heels of Fjällräven’s recognition in the 2024 Circular Brands report, where the brand earned the top spot in both the overall clothing industry category and the outdoor clothing category. The report, produced by Tradera, Sweden’s largest circular market, highlights brands that are making significant strides toward a sustainable future by designing products that are cherished and used over and over again.

Fjällräven has already made significant progress in its sustainability journey, with a notable increase in product repairs. In 2023, the brand repaired 8,531 items, up from 3,556 in 2021. This commitment to repair and reuse is central to Fjällräven’s mission to create outdoor gear that not only stands the test of time but also minimizes its environmental footprint.

“We’re excited to see Fjallraven take this significant step in launching their resale program,” said Emily Gittins, Co-Founder and CEO of Archive. “This initiative aligns perfectly with Fjallraven’s commitment to sustainability and reducing waste in the apparel industry. By making pre-owned products more accessible, Fjallraven is not only extending the life cycle of their durable designs but also empowering consumers to make more environmentally responsible choices. We’re proud to support their efforts in driving meaningful change towards a circular fashion economy.”

The debut of Fjällräven Pre-Loved marks the latest brand to partner with Archive in launching or expanding a resale initiative this year. Archive powers resale businesses for more than 50 global brands, delivering strong results in customer acquisition and loyalty. On average, 50% of resale customers are new to the brand, and those who engage with resale programs exhibit 2X to 3X the lifetime value (LTV) compared to customers shopping exclusively at full price. Brands utilizing a peer-to-peer resale model see that over 60% of sellers choose brand credit over cash, and often spend three times that amount back with the brand.

About Fjällräven

In 1960, Åke Nordin founded Fjällräven in his basement in the town of Örnsköldsvik in northern Sweden. Today the company’s timeless, functional and durable outdoor equipment enjoys a global presence and can be found in over 70 countries. Fjällräven’s product range comprises outdoor clothing and accessories for men and women as well as backpacks, tents and sleeping bags. Fjällräven prioritizes acting responsibly towards people, animals and nature and encourages and sustains public interest in the outdoors. The company is the initiator of two popular outdoor events, Fjällräven Classic and Fjällräven Polar, which attract thousands of participants every year. To learn more, visit Fjällräven.com

About Archive

Archive is a technology company that enables brands to launch customized resale programs that drive revenue, brand loyalty and sustainability. The company’s comprehensive platform supports a variety of resale models, including peer-to-peer, in-store or mail-in takeback, brand-owned returns or damages, and vintage supply, allowing brands to seamlessly scale their programs over time and ensure an end-of-life plan for every item. Launched in February 2021, Archive currently powers resale programs for leading fashion and apparel brands including Oscar de la Renta, The North Face, Sandro, M.M.LaFleur, Marimekko, Diane Von Furstenberg, and more. Archive was named one of the 50 Most Promising Startups by The Information in 2022 and was selected as one Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in 2024. To learn more, visit Archive.

