RENW Launches in U.S. Offering Plastic-Free Packaging from Industrial Hemp

Innovative Soil-to-Shelf Solution Presents a Sustainable Alternative for Brands

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Packaging accounts for nearly 40% of global plastic production, making it a prime target for environmentally conscious consumers, companies and regulators focused on reducing pollution. Today, RENW launches with a fully integrated, industrial hemp-based solution for brands seeking to minimize the use of fossil fuels and reduce deforestation with regenerative materials without compromising cost or performance.



By leveraging a combination of groundbreaking technologies inclusive of 75+ patents and 20 years of collective material science advancements, RENW aims to enable companies across diverse industries to achieve regulatory compliance, lower their environmental impact and meet shifting consumer demands.

The cornerstone of RENW’s innovation is utilizing a whole-plant solution made from industrial hemp with a proprietary sulfur-free technology which minimizes waste and results in lower CO2e emissions. RENW’s products are biodegradable, compostable and recyclable, offering brands an economically viable, environmentally friendly way to eliminate plastic and decrease dependency on tree-based materials in their supply chains.

RENW is committed to investing in rural communities by partnering with U.S. farmers to adopt industrial hemp as a rotational crop and building 10 fully integrated bioregional manufacturing facilities. Each is expected to create approximately 50 direct jobs, further contributing to economic revitalization.

“Our mission is to revolutionize the packaging industry by providing solutions that don’t force brands to choose between environmental responsibility and cost-effectiveness,” said Kimberly Kovacs, CEO of RENW and element6Dynamics. “We have seen a growing number of leading brands like Patagonia, Veuve Clicquot and VW embrace industrial hemp and RENW will help other companies follow that lead.”

element6 Dynamics joined forces with European packaging powerhouse PAPACKS® to form RENW to eliminate the use of plastic and reduce deforestation in products and packaging while developing the domestic market for industrial hemp.

“At PAPACKS®, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of sustainable packaging to help end humanity’s reliance on plastic and mitigate its harmful consequences,” said Tahsin Dag, CEO of PAPACKS®. “This partnership enables us to bring cutting-edge, hemp-based solutions to a variety of industries including food, cosmetics and other retail sectors.”

About RENW

RENW Inc. (www.RENW.earth) is a U.S.-based company dedicated to building fully integrated production facilities to manufacture plastic-free products, molded fiber packaging, and advanced biomaterials from U.S.-grown industrial hemp. Rooted in rural America, we cultivate climate-adaptive, resource-efficient industrial hemp biomass and transform it into high-quality pulp (a drop-in replacement for NSK), and sustainable packaging replacing single and short-term use plastics. Each product is tailored for blue chip CPG, cosmetics, pharmaceutical food and retail brands. From soil-to-shelf, RENW commits to improving planetary health through superior solutions for our farmers, our environment, our partners, and our consumers. Circular by Nature. Sustainable by Design.

About element6 Dynamics

element6 Dynamics (www.element6Dynamics.com) was founded following the passing of the 2018 Farm Bill and strategically acquired six companies across the hemp value chain, exploring the plant’s multifaceted potential while focusing on genetic advancements. Since 2022 the company has successfully conducted several large-scale industrial trials with leading paper and packaging companies to prove the efficacy of its pulp performance and competitive pricing. e6D is now focused solely on hemp activities to support strategic partners such as PAPACKS and RENW.

About PAPACKS®

PAPACKS® (www.PAPACKS.com) is at the forefront of environmental change, a pioneering company dedicated to the development and production of sustainable, plastic-free packaging solutions. With a deep understanding of the need to protect and preserve nature, PAPACKS® has aimed to eliminate the need for single-use plastics through innovative solutions made from renewable raw materials including but not limited to industrial hemp cellulose. The company’s philosophy reflects a combination of technology, art, and science to create packaging that is not only environmentally friendly but also aesthetically pleasing and functional. Through the use of fiber molding and other sustainable materials, PAPACKS® is driving the change towards a circular economy and making a decisive contribution to reducing global plastic pollution. As a visionary in its field, PAPACKS® understands how essential sustainable action is for the future of our planet and invites companies worldwide to become part of this revolutionary movement.

RENW Launches in the U.S.

