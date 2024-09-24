Nectero Medical Recognized as a 2024 AZBio Fast Lane Award Winner

TEMPE, Ariz., Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nectero Medical, a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering novel therapies to treat aneurysmal disease, announced today that it received a 2024 AZBio™ Fast Lane Award from the Arizona Bioindustry Association (AZBio). Each year a select group of Arizona-based life science companies are recognized for the progress they are making to develop and deliver health innovations. Nectero Medical accepted the award at the 20th Annual AZBio Awards Dinner held on Wednesday, September 18th at the Phoenix Convention Center as part of Arizona Bioscience Week, which is presented by AZBio and the Arizona Commerce Authority.



Commenting on the award, Jack Springer, President and CEO of Nectero Medical said, “On behalf of the entire Nectero Medical team, we are honored to be recognized by AZBio along with other leaders in Arizona’s life science industry. This award is a great testament to our team’s hard work, dedication, and tremendous progress made over the last few years.”

AZBio is a statewide advocate for Arizona’s bioscience industry, one of the fastest growing life science markets in the U.S. AZBio’s mission is to support the needs of Arizona’s growing life science ecosystem by providing connections, resources, and leadership needed to keep the industry growing at an ever-increasing rate. More information about AZBio and the AZBio Awards can be found at https://www.azbio.org/ and https://www.azbio.org/azbioawards2024.

Nectero Medical, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Tempe, Arizona. The company is led by a highly accomplished, multidisciplinary management team with input from an experienced board of directors and renowned physician leaders in vascular surgery and interventions. Nectero Medical is presently developing a minimally invasive investigational treatment for small to medium-sized aneurysms, the Nectero Endovascular Aneurysm Stabilization Treatment (EAST®) System. In 2023, FDA granted Fast Track and Breakthrough Therapy designations to the Nectero EAST System for a local, single-dose endovascular treatment of infrarenal Abdominal Aortic Aneurysms (AAAs), with a diameter between 3.5 – 5.0cm. The company is presently enrolling patients into their randomized pivotal (stAAAble) trial to investigate the safety and efficacy of the Nectero EAST System in treating patients with infrarenal AAAs.

About the Nectero EAST® System

The Nectero EAST System is an investigational single-use, endovascular system for the treatment of infrarenal abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA). It is estimated that >1M diagnosed Americans are living with AAA and ~60,000 undergo treatment each year; complications of AAA account for approximately 10,000 deaths in the U.S. annually. Available treatments are primarily reserved for AAAs larger than 5.0/5.5cm (female/male) in diameter, symptomatic patients, or rapidly expanding aneurysms. Smaller AAAs are traditionally monitored with serial ultrasound or CT surveillance and carry a 0.5-5% annual risk of rupture.

The Nectero EAST System is comprised of a dual-balloon delivery catheter and stabilizer mixture containing pentagalloylglucose (PGG). The system delivers PGG locally into the aneurysmal wall, where it can bind to elastin and collagen to potentially strengthen the aortic vessel wall and reduce the risk of further degradation. The procedure does not require any specialized tools for vascular surgeons trained in endovascular techniques, takes less than an hour to complete, leaves no permanent implant behind, and does not preclude any future interventions. Early clinical results from the company’s first-in-human (“FIH”) study were recently published in the Journal of Vascular Surgery . In 2023, the Nectero EAST System was granted Fast Track and Breakthrough Therapy designations to treat patients with infrarenal AAAs, maximum diameter 3.5 – 5.0cm. The safety and efficacy of the Nectero EAST System in treating patients with infrarenal AAAs is being investigated in the Nectero EAST System for Small- to Mid-sized Abdominal Aortic Aneurysms (AAA) StaBiLization: Evaluation of Efficacy (stAAAble) clinical trial. If successful, the Nectero EAST System may offer patients with smaller AAAs a first approved therapeutic option beyond surveillance.

For more information, please visit https://necteromedical.com/.

Jack Springer, President and CEO of Nectero Medical (center) accepts the 2024 AZBio™ Fast Lane Award from the Arizona Bioindustry Association (AZBio).

