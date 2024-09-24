Tuya Smart Selects Cerence to Provide Multi-Lingual Text-to-Speech for its Two-Wheeler Developer Platform

BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today announced that Tuya Smart (NYSE: Tuya, HKEX: 2391), a global cloud platform service provider, is partnering with Cerence to provide multi-lingual text-to-speech (TTS) for its cloud developer platform designed specifically for two-wheeled vehicles, including motorcycles, e-bikes, and more.



Tuya’s cloud developer platform provides its customers – in this case, the more than 100 two-wheeler manufacturers using the “Works with Smart Life” app – with a complete set of smart solutions, including apps, cloud capabilities, hardware, and more. Tuya will integrate Cerence TTS into its cloud developer platform designed for two-wheeler solutions, which will further enable riders to request and hear via voice real-time riding speed, riding time, battery information, phone and text messages, etc., making each ride safer and more enjoyable. In the future, the companies will partner to bring additional Cerence solutions to Tuya’s cloud developer platform, further enhancing voice-powered interaction for two-wheeler riders.

“As voice-powered interaction continues to gain relevance and usage among consumers, it only makes sense that we would enhance our offerings with voice capabilities,” said Tony Kong, General Manager of Outdoor Business Department, Tuya Smart. “By leveraging Cerence’s industry-leading TTS, we bring best-in-class technology to our customers looking to enhance the two-wheeler rider experience with improved safety and functionality.”

“Two-wheelers continue to present an exciting opportunity for Cerence to expand its industry-leading innovation to new areas of transportation,” said Nils Schanz, Chief Product Officer, Cerence. “We look forward to expanding the reach of our two-wheeler solutions, and transforming the rider experience, by partnering with Tuya to reach developers driving innovation within two-wheeler manufacturers.”

About Cerence Inc.

Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC) is the global industry leader in creating unique, moving experiences for the mobility world. As an innovation partner to the world’s leading automakers and mobility OEMs, it is helping advance the future of connected mobility through intuitive, AI-powered interaction between humans and their vehicles, connecting consumers’ digital lives to their daily journeys no matter where they are. Cerence’s track record is built on more than 20 years of knowledge and 500 million cars shipped with Cerence technology. Whether it’s connected cars, autonomous driving, e-vehicles, or two-wheelers, Cerence is mapping the road ahead. For more information, visit www.cerence.com.

About Tuya Smart

Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA; HKEX: 2391) is a global leading cloud platform service provider with a mission to build a smart solutions developer ecosystem and enable everything to be smart. Tuya has pioneered a purpose-built cloud developer platform with cloud and generative AI capabilities that delivers a full suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service, or PaaS, Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, and smart solutions for developers of smart device, commercial applications, and industries. Through its cloud developer platform, Tuya has activated a vibrant global developer community of brands, OEMs, AI Agents, system integrators and independent software vendors to collectively strive for smart solutions ecosystem embodying the principles of green and low-carbon, security, high efficiency, agility, and openness.

