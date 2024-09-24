ABM Expands Charger Portfolio with Samsung C&T Charging Solutions Partnership

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABM (NYSE: ABM), a leading provider of integrated facility services, infrastructure solutions, and parking management, today announced a distributorship agreement with Samsung C&T Charging Solutions, making ABM an authorized distributor and servicer of EVSIS-branded DC Fast Chargers. Samsung C&T Charging Solutions is an equity partner of the Korean DC Fast Chargers manufacturer EVSIS, which is entering the United States market.



The EVSIS chargers are versatile and high-quality, with best-in-class technology that integrates seamlessly with the cloud-based ABM EV OS platform – enabling for scalable expansion, intelligent monitoring, remote operation management, comprehensive reporting, and automatic infrastructure diagnostics. Through this partnership, all EVSIS chargers will be offered and serviced alongside ABM’s current charger portfolio.

“As EV charging technology continues to evolve at a rapid pace, we’re thrilled to be partnering with Samsung C&T Charging Solutions, an innovation leader and major player throughout the eMobility infrastructure industry,” said Mark Hawkinson, President of ABM’s Technical Solutions segment. “Moreover, this important partnership reflects our growing relationship with Samsung, which spans our Technical Solutions and Manufacturing & Distribution segments.”

“ABM is one of the leading EV and energy infrastructure providers in the United States, making them a natural partner for the next evolution for Samsung C&T Charging Solutions,” said Jesse Kim, Director at Samsung C&T Charging Solutions. “We’re looking forward to introducing EVSIS’s line of DC fast chargers into the United States market with ABM as our distribution and service partner.”

For more information on ABM, its commercial EV infrastructure offerings, and electrification initiatives, please visit www.abm.com/evfleets.

ABOUT ABM

ABM (NYSE: ABM) is one of the world’s largest providers of facility services and solutions. A driving force for a cleaner, healthier and more sustainable world, ABM provides essential services and forward-looking performance solutions that improve the spaces and places that matter most. From curbside to rooftop, ABM’s comprehensive services include janitorial, engineering, parking, electrical and lighting, energy and electric vehicle charging infrastructure, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, and mission critical solutions. ABM serves a wide range of industries—from commercial office buildings to universities, airports, hospitals, data centers, manufacturing plants and distribution centers, entertainment venues and more. Founded in 1909, ABM serves over 20,000 clients, with annualized revenue exceeding $8 billion and more than 100,000 team members in 350+ offices throughout the United States, United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland and other international locations. For more information, visit www.abm.com.

ABOUT SAMSUNG C&T CHARGING SOLUTIONS

Samsung C&T Charging Solutions is a subsidiary of Samsung C&T America, focused solely on the marketing and selling of EV charging stations in North America. Overall, the Samsung C&T Trading & Investment Group has been dedicated to strengthening its eco-friendly business portfolio, focusing on renewable energy, hydrogen, and solar power development. Samsung C&T aims to provide a full service solution for customers looking to deploy EV charging infrastructure and looks forward to developing the market further together with its trusted partners.

