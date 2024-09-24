France Decking and Railing Market to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2032 at 5.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research  

France Decking and Railing Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, France decking and railing Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Composition (Solid, Hollow), by Product Type (Decking, Railing), by Material (Wood, PVC, Fiber Cement, Composite, Other), by Application (Residential, Non-residential): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032. According to the report, the France decking and railing market was valued at $759.3 million in 2022, and is projected to reach $1,292.6 million by 2032, registering a CAGR of 5.7%.Download PDF Sample Copy@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A205210 Major players in the France decking and railing industry have focused on new product development and business expansion to gain maximum share in the market. This further results in consolidation of the France decking and railing market.Prime determinants of growthThe growing infrastructure industry and increase in urbanization is significantly contributing toward the market growth. France is experiencing significant urbanization, with a growing population and increasing urban density. The residential construction sector in France is experiencing growth, with new housing developments and renovation projects driving demand for decking and railing materials. Builders and developers are incorporating outdoor living spaces into residential designs to attract buyers and enhance property values. This increased investment in residential construction contributes to the expansion of the decking and railing market.Not only the production but also the sale of France decking and railing market was hampered due to the closure of manufacturing plants across the world, especially in the initial period of the pandemic.In 2022, the solid segment was the highest contributor during the study period. However, the hollow segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2032.Buy Now@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/4c7810d7374f56d9a89aa7363d01786d On the basis of composition, the decking and railing market is segmented into solid and hollow. The solid segment accounted for a higher market share in 2022, accounting for more than three fourth of the market revenue. Solid decking and railing are long-lasting, stronger, and durable. In addition, solid decking provides a more stable and sturdier surface for walking, as there are no gaps or spaces that could cause the deck boards to flex. This stability is especially beneficial for areas with heavy foot traffic or where furniture is placed. Thus, the popularity of solid decking and railing in France indicates a rising understanding among customers and companies about the need of selecting materials that can withstand the region's particular weather conditions. This trend is motivated not just by the necessity for weather-resistant solutions, but also by a desire for low-maintenance choices that can endure the elements without requiring continual care.France is expected to focus on supplying a broad selection of robust, weather-resistant materials to meet rising demand of solid decking and railing. This drives the decking and railing market. All such factors are expected to drive the growth of this segment.In 2022, the decking segment was the highest contributor during the study period. However, the railing segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR of 6.0% from 2023 to 2032.On the basis of product type, the decking and railing market is divided into decking and railing. Out of these, the decking segment accounted for more than three fourth market share in terms of revenue in 2022. The primary purpose of decking is to create a functional and aesthetically pleasing extension of indoor living space to the outdoors. They are commonly attached to a building or house and can be made from different materials, such as wood, composite, or PVC. Moreover, PVC decking and railing require less maintenance than wood. They do not require staining, sealing, or painting, saving time and money on maintenance. PVC materials have a long lifespan and are designed to endure many years without deterioration. They are resistant to warping, splintering, cracking, and fading, so they retain their beauty and structural integrity over time.This new composite decking features a whole new level of realism for wood plastic composites (WPC) and offers great aesthetics and performance. Moreover, it comes in various materials, styles, and colors to complement different architectural designs and landscaping themes. All such instances are anticipated to drive the growth of this segment.In 2022, the wood segment was the highest contributor during the study period. However, the composite segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2032.On the basis of material, the decking and railing market is segmented into wood (pressure-treated wood, redwood, cedar, hardwood, thermally modified wood, and wood fiber mixed with polymer), PVC, fiber cement, composite (capped, uncapped, polypropylene and polyethylene), and others. In 2022, wood segment accounted for the three fourth of market share, and composite segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR throughout the forecast period. Wood materials for decking and railing offer a range of benefits that make them popular choices for outdoor spaces. In addition, the wood imparts a natural and warm aesthetic to both decking and railing, creating an inviting and timeless ambiance that complements various architectural styles.Further, a number of prominent manufacturers of wooden decking and railing are available, including Henry Timber, Silvadec group, and FP Bois. Wood decking provides a warm, natural aesthetic that many homeowners appreciate. It can enhance the beauty of outdoor spaces and blend seamlessly with natural surroundings. Wood decking is available in a variety of wood species, each with its own unique characteristics and appearance. Popular choices include cedar, redwood, pine, and tropical hardwoods like mahogany, allowing homeowners to choose the option that best suits their preferences and budget. Moreover, wood railing's biodegradability makes it an eco-conscious choice, reducing long-term environmental impact compared to non-recyclable materials. Such factors are expected to play a crucial role in the growth of the decking and railing market.In 2022, the residential segment was the highest contributor during the study period. However, the non-residential segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR of 6.0% from 2023 to 2032.Based on application, the decking and railing market is divided into residential and non-residential. In 2022, residential segment accounted for the three fourth of market share, and non-residential segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR throughout the forecast period. Residential decking and railing are available in every shape, size, pattern, and price range from affordable to expensive. Decking and railing can be found only across luxurious villas to enhance the beauty of houses. The residential sector is showing outstanding development, with a 2.8% increase in average prices. Such changes in the residential sectors highlight the critical need for the decking and railing business in France to grow. In addition to more investment in new interior structures for residential buildings.Moreover, the public sector plays an important role in growing the French housing market by implementing various plans, such as the French Housing Policy, the government's housing policy. These policies are aimed at balancing housing supply and demand, developing better and more affordable housing units, serving the requirements of all individuals, safeguarding the most vulnerable, and enhancing the living standards of French citizens. Adoption of composite decking and railing in the residential sector across France is projected to continue in the coming years.More Information@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A205210 Leading Market Players: -FP BoisGaius SARLGrande forgeGranville BoisHenry TimberLa Forge De StyleNeolifeMetalworksSilvadec groupSPM InternationalThe report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the France decking and railing market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, expansion, and acquisitions to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.Related Report:Wooden Decking Market@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/wooden-decking-market-A14476 Decking and Railing Market@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/decking-and-railing-market-A179538 North America Slide Rails Market for Home Appliances@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/north-america-slide-rails-market-A06121 Prefabricated Homes Market@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/prefabricated-homes-market-A290156

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.